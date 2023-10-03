BBC presenter shares update on career change following departure

BBC Breakfast (Jeff Overs,BBC)

BBC presenter Victoria Valentine marked her first day back at university after leaving her career in broadcasting in pursuit of further education.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the BBC Breakfast star shared a photo of University College London's Alexandra House, which is the university's Institute of Cognitive Neuroscience.

In the caption, the 39-year-old wrote: "Well, here we go then."

Fans rushed to the comments section with good luck wishes for the journalist, including Victoria's co-star Nina Warhurst, who is BBC Breakfast's main business presenter. She wrote: "Very exciting! Good luck Xx."

Another follower commented: "Good luck @VValentineNews with your new direction, not you will need it, you are going to shine," while another added: "You got this! Enjoy every moment, good luck."

Back in August, Victoria announced that she would be taking a break from broadcasting to study psychological sciences at university.

Victoria Valentine is taking a break from broadcasting (Victoria Valentine/X)

The newsreader, who already has an undergraduate and masters degree from Cambridge University, explained that she would be studying for the next four years.

"I wanted to let you in on something I've been thinking about and working towards for some time now," she said on Instagram. "I am taking a little bit of a break from broadcasting and from the BBC in order to explore something new.

"So I - at the grand old age of 39 - going back to university. I am enrolled in a full-time masters course, psychological sciences which I've kind of sold to my parents as a bit of neuroscience with some thinking and feeling stuff attached to it."

Victoria hosted her last BBC Breakfast show in September (BBC)

"You can probably understand why that would appeal and be something I'm interested in," she continued, adding that she's hoping to gain a doctorate if her studies go as planned. "Perhaps four years from now you'll be looking at Dr Valentine."

In September, Victoria hosted her last BBC Breakfast programme. Taking to X, she wrote: "[Love emoji] to the regular who clocked it was my last @BBCBreakfast shift," adding: "I have a few more 0500 BST shifts over the next fortnight on @BBCWorld. UK viewers can catch the 1st hour on @BBCOne Still active on Insta as @thesocialgardener - a nature/news adjacent pootle around my [brain]."

In the comments section, one fan asked if Victoria would return to the programme in the future, prompting the journalist to clarify her exit as more of a "break".

Victoria is known for hosting BBC News (BBC)

"It's a career break," she penned. "But if I've learned anything from death, divorce & single parenthood it's that nothing is as fixed as you think, almost everything is possible & the key is to embrace change as it happens."

Victoria's career change comes almost a year after she announced her split from her husband of 11 years, Dan Fritz, with whom she shares two children.

In a lengthy blog post shared at the time, Victoria explained that she would be taking her mother's maiden name in light of her divorce. Explaining her decision, she wrote: "So I'm taking my Dubliner mother's name. I'm taking it in all aspects of my life; personal and professional, public and private. I'm taking it in tribute to the Irish strength and solidarity that has scaffolded me as I quietly rebuilt."