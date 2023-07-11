BBC presenter row: Family contacted just twice

The BBC made just two attempts to contact the family of the young person at the centre of the presenter row after their complaint was made - despite judging it to be very serious.

The presenter was spoken to seven weeks after the initial complaint, the night before the Sun published the claims.

New allegations made by a separate individual about the same presenter were revealed by BBC News on Tuesday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

He allegedly sent that person abusive messages after meeting on a dating app.

The new allegations emerged hours after the BBC published an updated timeline detailing their response to the original allegations against the presenter.

The claims, first reported by the Sun, are that the presenter paid a young person for explicit photos beginning when they were 17.

The newspaper's story is based on testimony from the mother and step-father of the young person - however, a lawyer for the young person, who is now 20, has disputed their version of events.

In its update on Tuesday, the BBC said it had been contacted by the family in May, but received no response to a follow-up email. A phone call also failed to connect.

The BBC also said it had been asked to pause its investigations into the allegations after a virtual meeting between corporation executives and detectives on Monday.

The Met Police said it is reviewing the claims "to establish whether there is evidence of a criminal offence being committed".

If the presenter obtained sexually explicit images of the young person when they were under 18, that could be investigated as a possible criminal offence.

A police force has confirmed it was contacted by the family in April and that "no criminality was identified".

The family said their primary concern was stopping the alleged payments being made to the young person, who they said was struggling with a drug problem.

"Without the money, my partner's child would have no drugs," the step-father alleged to the Sun.

The Sun declined a request from BBC News for an interview with a representative, and did not answer a series of questions about the story, including what evidence it had seen for the claims.

There have been questions over how the BBC has handled the complaint, which director general Tim Davie acknowledged was damaging to the corporation.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4's World at One programme on Tuesday afternoon - prior to the emergence of the new allegations - Mr Davie said the corporation's investigations team "needed to balance the concerns of duty of care and privacy."

He continued: "You don't take that complaint directly to the presenter unless it has been verified.

"It is right to validate that and to have the specialist team talk to the individual before taking it forward."

But he said he wanted to examine whether the BBC raises "red flags quick enough" about complaints of this nature, and said an internal review would take place.

In the same interview, Mr Davie also said he:

Did not know if the presenter paid for the legal fees of the young person or whether they have spoken since the claims became public

Has not personally spoken to the presenter about the allegations, but a "senior manager" has, and he is overseeing the process

Declined to say if other complaints had been made about the same presenter

Accepted it was a concerning time for male presenters at the BBC who have been wrongly implicated

Story continues

The family of the young person first contacted the BBC on 18 May, when they attended a BBC building to make the complaint in person.

A day later, on 19 May, the complainant contacted the BBC's Audiences Services, with the allegation passed to the BBC's Corporate Investigations Team.

Mr Davie was asked about the difference between the complaint on 19 May, and the complaint made in The Sun story.

In a summary of the 29-minute call received on 19 May, Mr Davie said it "did not include an allegation of criminality - but was very serious".

The family member then did not respond to an email sent by the corporation, the BBC said in an updated timeline released on Tuesday afternoon.

On 6 June, a follow-up phone call was made to the number provided by the family member to the BBC's Corporate Investigations Team, but "this call did not connect".

"No additional attempts to contact the complainant were made after 6 June, however the case remained open throughout," the timeline added.

A senior manager only held a conversation with the presenter involved in the allegations on 6 July, seven weeks after the initial complaint was made.

This was to make them "aware of the claims being outlined by the Sun" in their story published the following day, the BBC said.

The BBC made contact with the police regarding the complaint on 7 July.

In a statement on 9 July, the BBC said it had suspended the presenter in question.

This timeline of events laid out by the BBC conflicts with the Sun's initial report that the BBC did not call the family after the initial complaint was made.

In the paper's report on Monday, it was stated: "The family say no-one from the corporation rang them for a proper interview after the initial complaint."

However, this appears to be contradicted by the Sun's latest interview with the parents of the young person, in which the step-father is quoted as saying allegations were put to the BBC "for an hour".

The corporation added that it had published an update to the timeline of events to address questions on how the complaint was initially managed, setting out key dates and adding some more information.

"The BBC has processes and protocols for receiving information and managing complaints when they are first made. We always take these matters extremely seriously and seek to manage them with the appropriate duty of care," the statement read.

At a virtual press briefing relating to the publishing of the BBC's Annual Report, the director-general confirmed he has asked "for a review", which will be internal, of how things are red flagged.

He said: "Any affair of this nature is serious. Trust is absolutely fundamental to the BBC. It is too early to say how this impacts the BBC in terms of trust."