BBC Presenter Mocks Cameron Comeback And Asks If John Major Is 'Coming Back As Well'

John Kay made the quip while interviewing new Tory chairman Richard Holden

A BBC presenter poked fun at Rishi Sunak’s decision to bring back David Cameron by asking if John Major is “coming back as well”.

John Kay made the quip as he interviewed new Tory chairman Richard Holden.

Sunak stunned politics yesterday by making former prime minister Cameron the foreign secretary.

The move, which followed Suella Braverman’s sacking as home secretary, has sparked a fresh Tory civil war.

On BBC Breakfast this morning, Holden said: "What I'm interested in is ensuring that the Conservative Party is as broad as possible, representing all backgrounds in the country and maintains that core, aspirational theme.

'There's a poster in the chairman's office in [Conservative Campaign Headquarters] when you walk in and it's the poster from the 1992 general election in which John Major's there and it says 'what does the Conservative party do for a working class lad from Brixton."

Kay interrupted: "Is he coming back as well?"

Ignoring the question, Holden went on: "It's really important the Conservative Party represents aspiration from every part of the country."

Meanwhile, Holden also admitted on Sky News that he has "no idea" where he will be standing at the next election because his North West Durham seat is disappearing as a result of boundary changes.

