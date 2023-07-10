BBC latest: Nicky Campbell says false sex scandal claims caused 'distressing weekend'

The controversy threatening to engulf the corporation prompted senior executives to call in the Met police to investigate the alleged sex scandal - James Manning/PA

Nicky Campbell has told how he endured a “distressing weekend” after he was falsely identified as the unnamed BBC presenter accused of paying £35,000 to a teenager for sexually explicit pictures.

The broadcaster, 62, was among several high-profile BBC employees who felt compelled to clear their name after allegations surfaced in a tabloid newspaper last week.

Introducing his BBC Radio 5 Live show on Monday, Campbell said: “Obviously thoughts with the alleged victim and family.

“So a bit of perspective here, worse things happen at sea as they say, but it was a distressing weekend, I can’t deny it, for me and others falsely named.

“Today I am having further conversations with the police in terms of malicious communication and with lawyers in terms of defamation.”

Gary Lineker, Jeremy Vine and Rylan Clark have all publicly denied they are the BBC presenter at the centre of the allegations.

It comes as detectives from the Met confirmed they are “now assessing the information” that they discussed in a virtual meeting with BBC representatives this morning.

The force added that “further enquiries are taking place to establish whether there is evidence of a criminal offence being committed.”

“There is no investigation at this time.”

04:27 PM BST

BBC staff mutiny as bosses accused of 'protecting' alleged sex scandal presenter

Furious BBC staff have accused bosses of protecting the high-profile presenter at the centre of an alleged sex scandal, writes Anita Singh and Robert Mendick.

‌They claim that the man in question is friendly with management and suggested that executives had failed to take the matter seriously.

‌“We are all so sick and tired that these people are protecting their friend at the expense of the integrity of the BBC,” said one staff member.

03:29 PM BST

Presenter 'made panicked calls in attempt to halt sex scandal investigation'

A BBC presenter embroiled in an alleged sex scandal reportedly made “panicked” phone calls in an attempt to shut down an investigation into the accusations.

The presenter, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is reported to have called the alleged victim last week asking: “What have you done?”

It is claimed he also asked the youngster to call their mother to “stop the investigation,” according to the Sun.

The BBC’s internal investigations team will today meet Scotland Yard detectives for help with the case.

In a statement, the BBC said the “male member of staff” was being taken off air pending the outcome of a “complex and fast-moving” inquiry.

02:10 PM BST

Why has the BBC presenter not been named?

The media is not reporting the name of the suspended BBC presenter who allegedly paid a teenager for explicit pictures through fear of defamation and breaching his privacy, media law experts have said.

Since news broke that one of the broadcaster’s male presenters was at the centre of claims he paid more than £35,000 in exchange for sexual images, questions have been asked why the name of the BBC star has not been published.



Mark Stephens, media law expert and partner at Howard Kennedy, told the PA news agency that there was a big change to the way the media approached reporting after Sir Cliff Richard won a privacy case against the BBC over its coverage of a South Yorkshire Police raid on his home in Sunningdale, Berkshire, after he was falsely accused of historical sex offences.



This was further entrenched when the Supreme Court, the UK’s highest court, ruled that a person being investigated for a crime generally has “a reasonable expectation of privacy”.



In the first case on the issue considered by the court last year, five justices dismissed an appeal brought by financial organisation Bloomberg over the publication of information about a person under investigation by a legal enforcement body prior to charge.

01:43 PM BST

Downing Street warns social media sites to ensure 'properly policed' amid baseless accusations against BBC personalities

Downing Street warned social media sites to ensure their platforms were “properly policed” following baseless accusations against various BBC personalities following the reports.

“Both the users of social media sites and the sites themselves have responsibility,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said.

People “should understand their responsibilities, and putting baseless accusations online can carry consequences”.

The spokesman added: “We have been very clear with the sites themselves about their responsibilities on making sure these things are properly policed.”

01:25 PM BST

Rishi Sunak has 'full confidence' in BBC director-general

Downing Street refused to say whether Tim Davie was doing a “good job” but insisted Rishi Sunak had “full confidence” in the director-general of the BBC.

Asked about Mr Davie’s performance, he replied: “Well, I think, you know, as I say, it’s important not to conflate this with wider issues.

“I think on this, these are concerning reports and that’s why I think it’s right the Secretary of State is keeping updated.”

Pressed on whether the Prime Minister had full confidence in Mr Davie, the spokesman said: “Yes.”

The spokesman said about the wider issue: “I think obviously these allegations are concerning, you’ll know the Secretary of State spoke to the Director General yesterday and was assured the BBC is investigating this matter swiftly.

“And obviously the Met themselves have said they have received initial contact as well. So the Culture Secretary will keep a close watch on how this develops and I am sure she is regularly updated as appropriate.”

01:04 PM BST

BBC asks former detective to investigate alleged sex scandal

The man tasked with leading an internal investigation into claims made against a BBC star is a former detective who specialises in whistleblowing, sexual assault and fraud, writes Victoria Ward.

Jeff Brown has led the BBC’s corporate investigations team for three and a half years, having worked as the team’s lead investigator for more than three years before that, but is unlikely to have grappled previously with such high-profile and sensitive allegations.

The family at the heart of the alleged scandal, who have accused the unidentified presenter of paying a teenager more than £35,000 over three years in return for explicit images, are said to have met Mr Brown on Friday.

12:35 PM BST

'BBC first became aware of a complaint in May'

A BBC spokesperson said: “The BBC takes any allegations seriously and we have robust internal processes in place to proactively deal with such allegations.

“This is a complex and fast moving set of circumstances and the BBC is working as quickly as possible to establish the facts in order to properly inform appropriate next steps.

“It is important that these matters are handled fairly and with care.

“We have been clear that if - at any point - new information comes to light or is provided to us, this will be acted upon appropriately and actively followed up.

“The BBC first became aware of a complaint in May. New allegations were put to us on Thursday of a different nature and in addition to our own enquiries we have also been in touch with external authorities, in line with our protocols.

“We can also confirm a male member of staff has been suspended.

“We expect to be in a position to provide a further update in the coming days as the process continues. The BBC Board will continue to be kept up to date.”

12:08 PM BST

BBC’s internal investigations team to 'meet' Scotland Yard detectives for help with the case

The BBC’s internal investigations team is understood to be meeting Scotland Yard detectives attached to its high-profile inquiry unit on today for help with the case.

In a statement, the BBC said the “male member of staff” was being taken off air pending the outcome of a “complex and fast-moving” inquiry.

The corporation is refusing to identify the presenter on legal grounds of privacy.

It said it was suspending the star in the wake of “new allegations” that had come to light in the wake of inquiries by The Sun newspaper.

11:42 AM BST

Inquiry may be needed into BBC’s handling of alleged sex scandal, says Cabinet Minister

A public inquiry may be needed into the BBC’s handling of an alleged sex scandal, a Cabinet Minister has said.

The BBC has called in police to investigate allegations that one of its presenters, now taken off air, paid a 17-year-old £35,000 in exchange for sexually explicit images.

Tim Davie, the BBC director general, is facing questions over why the presenter remained on air for about seven weeks from May 19, when the broadcaster first received a complaint from the mother of the alleged victim.

Alex Chalk, the Justice Secretary, was asked on Monday how he would feel as a parent in the same situation.



Mr Chalk told Sky News: “These are very serious and concerning allegations. You ask me as a parent, I would be extremely concerned about that.

“I think in fairness I don’t know precisely what was said at what time, but certainly you would expect allegations of that nature to be dealt with very robustly and very promptly.



“And I think what we’re now seeing today is I understand that there’s going to be a meeting with the police, and that’s absolutely right. And it may be, Kay, that in the fullness of time there may need to be an investigation into how this allegation was handled. That’s quite possible.”