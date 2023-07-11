BBC presenter latest: Director-general Tim Davie expected to face questions over scandal

Tim Davie, the director-general of the BBC, is due to face the media on Tuesday for a scheduled briefing following the release of the corporation’s annual report - James Manning/PA

Allegations that a BBC presenter paid a teenager tens of thousands of pounds for sexually explicit images are expected to be put to the head of the corporation.

The BBC has suspended a male member of staff after The Sun newspaper reported he paid a young person around £35,000 over three years, from the age of 17, for explicit images.

Director-general Tim Davie is due to face the media on Tuesday for a scheduled briefing following the release of the corporation’s annual report, although the controversy will dominate the agenda.

The young person at the centre of the controversy said nothing inappropriate or unlawful happened with the unnamed presenter, however their mother reportedly stands by the claims.

