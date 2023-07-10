BBC presenter’s identity is the ultimate elephant in the room

BBC

The media swirl around allegations that were made about an unnamed BBC presenter is an example of how mad our modern world can seem.

There are prospective names all over social media – trending on Twitter – and yet, as I stepped into the BBC Radio 4’s Today studio, I was asked: “Please don’t say his name.”

This is a bit like being told: “Don’t think of an elephant.” The thought simply dominates, and I spent the next 10 minutes fearing I would blurt it out.

It was a fair point – the corporation simply can’t be seen to be exposing an employee, particularly when the full facts aren’t known. If they think they are in a world of pain now, that would be 10 times worse.

The BBC has got crises badly wrong in the past. The list includes the fallout from the Panorama Diana interview and Jimmy Savile. Their great fear is that this may be added to that list.

They are clearly hinting that people should be patient, and there may be more to this than meets the eye. It’s undoubtedly a complex and nuanced issue, touching on privacy, due process and duty of care.

Hard questions to ask

Beyond that, an alarm bell should be ringing for all of us. The Sun has splashed on this story for a few days, it still has not named the presenter.

Privacy laws haven’t stopped other high-profile people falling into the spotlight recently and my suspicion is they are being advised that they have not yet reached the burden of proof. Naming him would be a huge risk.

Stepping back, what the BBC is experiencing is another example of the sheer speed at which events move in a social media age. Organisations in a crisis discover their processes may not have caught up.

And so there are a number of questions that arise for the BBC about whether its systems are fit for purpose:

Who was the complaint sent to?

Were they senior?

Did they escalate it quickly enough?

Most importantly, if, as the BBC said, new, more serious information came to light on Thursday, why did it take them until Sunday to suspend him?

In short, is the corporation capable of moving fast enough? These questions will have to be answered in the inevitable inquiry.

Many male presenters feel they have learnt the answer to that question at great cost, tweeting it wasn’t them, or that they are simply off air because of holidays.

Change for the future

One thing is for certain, if this wasn’t seen as a red flag issue that should go straight to the director general, things need to change in future. This kind of thing can wreck careers that have been decades in the making in an instant, especially if the leader has made one false move.

This needs to be reviewed in short order. The impact of social media has been clear for many years.

To be fair to the BBC, being a public service broadcaster, in receipt of public money, and with duty of care issues, has always weighed heavily upon it. It simply isn’t like other organisations. Its values include being highly accountable, fair and transparent.

Working out how it achieves that in a social media age is now beyond urgent.

Sir Craig Oliver is a former BBC executive and a former director of politics and communications at 10 Downing Street

