BBC poised to cut local news output

James Warrington
·3 min read
BBC - Contributor/AFP via Getty Images
BBC - Contributor/AFP via Getty Images

The BBC has been given the green light to make more cuts to its local news broadcasts as it seeks to expand online.

The public service broadcaster has outlined plans to cut back its regional and national TV news output and divert resources to its digital offering.

Ofcom, the industry regulator, claimed the controversial online expansion would reduce the total revenues of rival local websites by less than 1pc.

But the News Media Association, which represents the regional and national press, has called the plans “totally misguided, unwelcome, and unwarranted” and suggested they will cause significant harm.

The BBC's proposals include reducing the length of local news bulletins on BBC Breakfast and at 10.30pm, as well as making schedule changes that will reduce the amount of news programming running in peak viewing time.

It also plans to axe local news reports from Oxford and Cambridge, merging them with South Today and Look East respectively.

The BBC has said the changes will allow more focus on the BBC News website, while also increasing the corporation's output through iPlayer and the BBC Sounds streaming platform.

It forms part of plans to make more non-news programmes across the UK, with a target for 60pc of commissions by spend to be made outside London.

Some of the changes to programming and schedules were made as an emergency measure during the pandemic, but have never been changed back.

Collectively, the overhaul will reduce BBC One’s output of national and regional news by about 650 hours per year. The BBC said this equated to just 5-6 minutes per day.

As a result, the broadcaster requested a revision to its operating licence to cut the annual quota for news programming on BBC One from 4,300 to 3,900 hours and from 2,100 to 1,700 hours in peak viewing time.

Ofcom said it was minded to approve the plans in a response published on Wednesday, adding this “enable the BBC to increase its investment in online news”.

However, the regulator called for more details about local output in the BBC’s annual plan, adding: “We are clear that the BBC must continue to provide a broad local offer for audiences and deliver on the plans it set out in the proposals.”

Ofcom also said it would clear the way for Radio 5 Live to reduce the amount of new news and current affairs it carries by roughly eight and a half hours a week.

This will allow the radio station to broadcast more sports programming, which the BBC said would help it appeal to younger and less well-off audiences.

The changes reflect efforts by Director General Tim Davie to transform the BBC into a digital-first organisation while appealing to younger audiences increasingly turning to social media apps such as TikTok.

They follow a wave of cuts as the BBC looks to plug a £285m hole in its annual funding following a freeze in the licence fee.

From next year the BBC will merge its two 24-hour TV news channels into one global service. Analysts at Enders Analysis have warned that the BBC risked falling behind rivals such as Sky and GB News as a result, while the merger could lead to gaps in its coverage of national news stories.

The organisation is also set to make deep cuts to its local radio programming in England, replacing vast swathes of the schedule with shows broadcast across a whole region or even nationally.

A BBC spokesman said: “In order to implement the BBC’s Across the UK strategy we require changes to the levels of the current quotas so there is greater flexibility to support our plans and deliver better value for all audiences in the nations and regions.”

