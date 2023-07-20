BBC Player, Kids Bow on Prime Video Channels in India – Global Bulletin

STREAMING

Prime Video and BBC Studios have launched BBC Player and BBC Kids on Prime Video Channels in India. The subscription-based service will provide Indian viewers a curated line-up of popular British content spanning dramas, comedy, documentaries, factual shows, entertainment, lifestyle programming and children’s shows. Prime members can purchase an annual add-on subscription to BBC Player for INR 599 ($7.30) that includes full access to BBC Kids. Alternatively, members can also subscribe to BBC Kids only for INR 199 ($2.42) annually.

Title available at launch on BBC Player include “Six Four,” “The Diplomat,” “Chivalry,” “Citizen Khan,” “Sherlock,” “Unforgotten,” “Happy Valley,” “Top Gear,” “The Great British Bake Off,” “This is Going to Hurt,” “Small Axe” and “Strictly Come Dancing.” BBC Kids will feature “Hey Duggee,” “Go Jetters,” “JoJo & Gran Gran,” “Sarah & Duck” and “Junior Bake Off.”

Stanley Fernandes, VP distribution BBC Studios, South Asia, said: “These brands will offer a curated, multi-genre content line-up, offering the best of British entertainment to the discerning Indian audience.”

Vivek Srivastava, head – Prime Video Channels, Prime Video, India, added: “Their [BBC Studios] wide range of programming is highly renowned and enjoyed by audiences world over. With the launch of BBC Player and BBC Kids, Prime members in India too, will be able to enjoy their favourite British content on a single destination for the first time.”

With the addition of the BBC services, there are now 20 Prime Video Channels in India, which also include Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Eros Now, Stingray All Good Vibes, Curiosity Stream, AMC+, ManoramaMAX, VR OTT, Hoichoi, MUBI, Docubay, Shorts TV, iWonder, Animax+GEM, My Zen TV, Acorn TV, Museum TV and Nammaflix.

Meanwhile, Lionsgate Play has unveiled its revamped brand identity across Asian markets including India, Indonesia, Philippines and Malaysia. The streamer is also focusing on an advanced user interface with seamless navigation, faster app loading time and an overall increase in stability.

Rohit Jain, president, Lionsgate Play Asia, said, “As a brand, Lionsgate Play not only provides opportunities for a range of voices to be expressed, but it seeks to present characters with complexity and depth. The new identity represents innovation, energy and excitement; the perfect embodiment of all that we aim to achieve for the brand. Through this refreshed identity, our goal is to provide premium content that is consistent, original and bold. We hope our efforts appeal to the viewers and showcase the true essence of what Lionsgate Play is about.”

