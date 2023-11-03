The BBC pensions black hole swallowing up your licence fee

bbc pension

The BBC is facing a £1.7bn bill triggered by gold-plated pensions handed to staff including top stars and executives.

The broadcaster has been plunged into a financial crisis and has admitted in documents seen by the Telegraph that its pensions bill is “not justifiable”.

Executives have warned that the spiralling costs are limiting investment in programming.

The black hole in the BBC’s finances is now so great that it is locked in a legal battle in an attempt to reduce the pension payouts. The corporation has already put aside £1.7bn to plug the gap – more than the cost of BBC One and Two content last year, and a cost of around £70 for every licence fee payer.

BBC employees who joined before 2010 were offered retirement packages which rise in line with inflation and allow retirement at 60, six years before the state pension age. The cost of funding the pensions is now equivalent to almost half the salaries of those staff.

Over the past two decades the BBC has faced controversy over soaring salaries paid to stars and top executives. These pay packages are now ramping up the cost of staff pensions.

The broadcaster’s generous defined benefit pension scheme funds the retirement of a generation of BBC veterans, including former director generals George Entwistle, who resigned in the wake of the Jimmy Savile sex abuse scandal, and Greg Dyke, who quit following an inquiry into the death of Dr David Kelly.

Current stars who joined the corporation before 2010 are also eligible for the scheme, including Laura Kuenssberg and Sir David Attenborough.

In court documents seen by the Telegraph, the BBC’s chief operating officer Leigh Tavaziva said: “The sums having to be spent to continue defined benefit provision are necessarily limiting the resources available to the BBC to fund content and services, or employee reward more broadly.

“The pension costs faced by the BBC are not justifiable in the context of its income level and the UK economic climate.”

She said that the BBC “cannot expect the Government to require licence fee payers to pay more to cover the cost of pensions”, adding: “To my knowledge, the BBC is the only major media or technology organisation that has its defined benefit pension scheme open to accrual.”



Last year the BBC paid an effective contribution rate of 42.3pc of staff salary into the old scheme, the highest level since it was established in the 1940s and nearly triple the rate in 2010.

Contributions in the generous civil service pension scheme can be as high as 30pc. In the private sector, where final salary pension schemes have largely disappeared, employers typically pay in just 3pc.

While the old BBC pension scheme has been closed to new joiners since 2010, it has become so expensive that it now makes up more than 80pc of the broadcaster’s spending on retirement benefits, despite covering fewer than 40pc of its staff.

The broadcaster is fighting a legal battle to attempt to slash the costs of the scheme and has appealed against a High Court ruling that blocked it from reinterpreting the benefits of 6,800 staff still saving into it.

It was granted permission to appeal in September and expects the appeal hearing to take place next year.

It comes as the BBC faces a government review over the future of the licence fee after warnings that the funding model was unsustainable.

The promises made by the BBC raise the prospect that any future licence fee replacement would leave the public on the hook for spiralling pension costs for decades to come.

The licence fee, which currently costs £159 per year, is due to increase with inflation next year after the Government’s freeze ends.

It is the latest episode in the debate over soaring salaries paid by the BBC to its stars and senior staff. The broadcaster came under intense scrutiny in the 2000s over pay rises awarded to top executives, many of whom are now collecting their pensions.

Caroline Dinenage, a Conservative MP and chairman of the Culture, Media and Sport committee, said such high pension costs were of serious concern for the public.

She said: “People working for the BBC and licence fee payers have a right to know what this will mean for the BBC’s output.”

Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg said the problem was rife across the entire public sector, adding: “The liabilities that taxpayers face from gold-plated pension schemes is vast even if ameliorated by the recent rise in interest rates.”

Sir John Redwood, the former head of Margaret Thatcher’s policy unit, said the BBC’s current funding model was unsustainable and needed a revamp as it faced growing competition from the likes of Disney, Netflix and Amazon.

He added that while the BBC was legally obliged to honour its pension commitments, it should ensure all its retirement benefits were affordable.

“We should commercialise the BBC outside the UK, ring fence its balance sheet and run it with good commercial results in mind,” he said. “Then for BBC UK, give it to licence holders on a specified date, one share each.”

The generous scheme guarantees an inflation-linked retirement income for life. A BBC employee in the scheme could be entitled to two-thirds of their final salary when they reach retirement. This income would then rise each year in line with inflation, up to a limit of 10pc.

Nearly 7,000 staff are still paying into the old pension scheme at the BBC. But a gap between the scheme’s assets and liabilities means licence fee payers have to contribute millions each year to the BBC’s “deficit payment plan” to help it balance its books.

From March 2022 to the end of 2028, the BBC plans to pay a total £1.7 billion.

The money will help fund the gold-plated pensions of BBC veterans, including former director generals such as Mr Entwistle, who served as the head of the broadcaster for just 54 days in 2012.

Mr Entwistle is now 61, meaning he is entitled to his full BBC pension, which was worth £59,000 a year when he resigned in 2012.

Mr Dyke, who served as director general from 2000 to 2004, said it had historically been common practice for senior managers to negotiate “significant enhancements” on top of their pension package. Mr Dyke added that neither he, nor any other executive to his knowledge, had done so at the BBC during his time there.

The BBC’s current director general, Tim Davie, saved into the defined benefit scheme from 2012 to 2021, building up a pension worth £25,000 per year as of March 31, 2022. However, Mr Davie opted out of the scheme, and no longer contributes to a BBC pension arrangement, according to official documents.

Duncan Simpson, of the Adam Smith Institute, a think tank, said the BBC’s contribution rates into the scheme, which had more than doubled in less than a decade, were “staggering”.

“Unlike many parts of the public sector, it’s good that the BBC saw sense and closed their overly-generous defined benefit plans to new entrants many years ago. Yet the problems they’re now facing should have been foreseen,” he said. “The trustees should make every effort to bring down costs and better consider the interests of the licence fee payer.”

The BBC’s pension plan was a generous “final salary” scheme until 1996, when it switched to the less lucrative “career average” model. However, the defined benefit scheme closed completely to new members in 2010.

New BBC staff instead save into a defined contribution pension scheme, as is the norm in the private sector.

The old final salary scheme guaranteed a retirement income until death, came with an inflation link and a retirement age of 60.

One of the possible solutions being considered by the BBC is to change the age at which staff in the scheme can claim their pension, The Telegraph understands. Most people work until the state pension age, which is set at 66 and is in the process of rising to 67.

Benjamin Elks, of the campaign group Taxpayers’ Alliance, said: “People will be shocked by these gold-plated pensions. Old hands at the Beeb are raking in huge pensions which most licence fee payers can only dream of.

“This is just another reason to scrap the hated TV tax and allow people to choose whether to fork out for these savings pots.”

Ministers are expected to launch a formal review into the BBC’s funding model before the end of the year, ahead of the renewal of its royal charter in 2027. The charter sets out the broadcaster’s mission and how its services are paid for.

A spokesman for the BBC said: “Like many organisations, the BBC is reviewing its pension options in the interests of both its staff and licence fee payers.

“We are committed to providing an industry-leading offer for all employees that is financially stable, fairer and more consistent whilst balancing this with the need to deliver value.”

