BBC pay 2021-2022: The full list of star salaries

The BBC has published the salaries of its highest-paid stars as part of its annual report.

Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker remains at the top of the list, earning £1.35m over the last financial year.

Radio 2's Zoe Ball is in second place. Her full-year pay dropped below £1m for the first time since taking over the station's Breakfast Show in 2019.

Not all earnings are published - for example, Graham Norton's fee for his BBC One chat show is not included because it is produced by a commercial company.

The stars of EastEnders, Top Gear and Strictly Come Dancing, which are made by commercial arm BBC Studios, are missing for similar reasons - although Claudia Winkleman's salary for her Radio 2 programme is listed.

With those caveats in mind, here are the presenters who earned above £150,000 last year, according to the BBC's accounts.

The ▼, ▲ andicons show whether their salary has moved up, down or remained the same. A icon represents a presenter making a new appearance or re-entry into the list.

▼ Gary Lineker - £1,350,000-£1,354,999

Match of the Day, Premier League and FA Cup, Sports Personality of the Year

2020/2021: £1,360,000-£1,364,999

2019/2020: £1,750,000-£1,754,999

▼ Zoe Ball - £980,000-£984,999

Radio 2's Zoe Ball Breakfast Show

2020/2021: £1,130,000-£1,134,999

2019/2020: £1,360,000-£1,364,999

▲ Alan Shearer - £450,000-£454,999

Match of the Day: Premier League, FA Cup and European Football Championship

2020/2021: £390,000-£394,999

2019/2020: £390,000-£394,999

▼ Steve Wright - £450,000-£454,999

Radio 2's Steve Wright in the Afternoon and Steve Wright's Sunday Love Songs

2020/2021: £465,000-£469,999

2019/2020: £475,000-£479,999

▲ Stephen Nolan - £415,000-£419,999

The Nolan Show on Radio Ulster, Nolan Live on BBC One (Northern Ireland), The Stephen Nolan Show on 5 Live

2020/2021: £405,000-£409,999

2019/2020: £390,000-£394,999

▲ Fiona Bruce - £410,000-£414,999

Question Time and presenting on BBC One

2020/2021: £405,000-£409,999

2019/2020: £450,000-£454,999

▼ Huw Edwards - £410,000-£414,999

News at Six and News at Ten, News Channel and news specials

2020/2021: £425,000-£429,999

2019/2020: £465,000-£469,999

▲ Vanessa Feltz - £400,000-£404,999

Radio 2 Early Breakfast Show, Radio London Breakfast Show, Radio 2 cover

2020/2021: £390,000-£394,999

2019/2020: £405,000-£409,999

▲ Scott Mills - £400,000-£404,999

Radio 1's The Scott Mills Show & Pop 101, Radio 5's The Scott Mills and Chris Stark Show, cover on Radio 1 and Radio 2

2020/2021: £375,000-£379,999

2019/2020: £345,000-£349,999

▲ Greg James - £390,000-£394,999

Radio 1 Breakfast Show, Radio 4's Rewinder

2020/2021:£310,000-£314,999

2019/2020: £275,000-£279,999

▲ Ken Bruce - £385,000-£389,999

Radio 2's mid morning Show, Eurovision Song Contest, PopMaster Special

2020/2021: £365,000-£369,999

2019/2020: £385,000-£389,999

▼ Lauren Laverne - £380,000-£384,999

BBC 6 Music Breakfast Show, 6 Music Recommends, Radio 4's Desert Island Discs

2020/2021:£395,000-£399,999

2019/2020: £395,000 - £399,999

▲ Naga Munchetty - £365,000-£369,999

BBC Breakfast, Panorama, Radio 5 Live's Naga Munchetty Programme

2020/2021: £255,000-£259,999

2019/2020: £195,000 - £199,999

➤ George Alagiah - £325,000-£329,999

News at Six and News at Ten

2020/2021: £325,000-£329,999

2019/2020: £325,000-£329,999

➤ Emily Maitlis - £325,000-£329,999

BBC Two's Newsnight (left February 2022)

2020/2021: £325,000-£329,999

2019/2020: £370,000-£374,999

▲ Amol Rajan - £325,000-£329,999

Media editor, Amol Rajan Interviews, Radio 4's Today programme, Radio 4's ReThink, TV documentaries

2020:2021: £240,000-£249,999

2019/2020: £205,000-£209,999

▲ Sophie Raworth - £305,000-£309,999

BBC News at Six, BBC News at Ten, Sunday morning politics show

2020/2021: £280,000-£284,999

2019/2020: £275,000-£279,999

➤ Nicky Campbell - £295,000-£299,999

Radio 5 Live Nicky Campbell Show, Your Call

2020/2021: £295,000-£299,999

2019/2020: £300,000-£304,999

▼ Jeremy Vine - £290,000-£294,999

Daily show on Radio 2

2020/2021: £295,000-£299,999

2019/2020: £320,000-£324,999

▲ Jason Mohammad - £285,000-£289,999

Daily BBC Wales programme, Match Of The Day Wales, Masters Snooker, Radio 2's Good Morning Sunday

2020/2021: £270,000-£274,999

2019/2020: £285,000-£289,999

➤ Sara Cox - £275,000-£279,999

Radio 2 Drivetime show

2020/2021: £275,000-£279,000

2019/2020: £275,000-£279,000

➤ Mishal Husain - £275,000-£279,999

Radio 4's Today programme, BBC One presenting

2020/2021: £275,000-£279,999

2019/2020: £265,000-£269,999

➤ Evan Davis - £270,000-£274,999

Radio 4's PM and Radio 4's The Bottom Line

2020/2021: £275,000-£279,999

2019/2020: £275,000-£279,999

➤ Nick Robinson - £270,000-£274,999

Radio 4's Today programme, Radio 4's Political Thinking, Radio 4 documentaries

2020/2021: £270,000-£274,999

2019/2020: £295,000-£299,999

▼ Andrew Marr - £265,000-£269,999

The Andrew Marr Show, Radio 4's Start the Week, Documentaries for BBC One (left December 2021)

2020/2021: £335,000-£339,999

2019/2020: £360,000-£364,999

▼ Jo Whiley - £265,000-£269,999

Radio 2 evening show

2020/2021:£275,000-£279,999

2019/2020: £280,000-£284,99

➤ Laura Kuenssberg - £260,000-£264,999

Political editor (until spring 2022)

2020/2021: £260,000-£264,999

2019/2020: £290,000-£294,999

Martha Kearney - £255,000-£259,999

Radio 4's Today programme, Radio 4 documentaries

2020/2021: £250,000-£254,999

2019/2020: £255,000-£255,999

▲ Clive Myrie - £255,000-£259,999

BBC News Channel, BBC One and Panorama

2020/2021: £205,000-£209,999

2019/2020: £215,000-£219,999

➤ Justin Webb - £255,000-£259,999

Radio 4's Today programme

2020/2021: £255,000-£259,999

2019/2020: £250,000-£254,999

➤ Mark Chapman - £250,000-£254,999

Radio 5 Live Sport, Premier League Highlights show, European Football Championship, Rugby League

2020/2021: £250,000-£254,999

2019/2020: £245,000-£249,999

➤ Sarah Montague - £245,000-£249,999

Radio 4's World at One

2020/2021: £245,000-£249,999

2019/2020: £250,000-£254,999

▲ Kirsty Wark - £245,000-£249,999

BBC Two's Newsnight, cover for Radio 4's Start the Week and election programming

2020/2021: £210,000-£214,999

2019/2020: £215,000-£219,999

▲ Victoria Derbyshire - £240,000-£244,999

BBC News Channel, BBC One, Panorama, Radio 2 cover

2020/2021: £170,000-£174,999

2019/2020: £215,000-£219,999

▲ Faisal Islam - £240,000-£244,999

Economics editor

2020/2021: £205,000-£209,999

2019/2020: £155,000-£159,999

▲ Jeremy Bowen - £230,000-£234,999

Middle East editor

2020/2021: £220,000-£224,999

2019/2020: £220,000-£224,999

▼ Jon Sopel - £225,000-£229,999

North America editor (left in February 2022)

2020/2021: £230,000-£234,999

2019/2020: £235,000-£239,999

▼ Michael Vaughan - £225,000-£229,999

TV and Radio cricket coverage, Tuffers and Vaughan podcast

2020/2021: £175,000-£179,999

2019/2020: Not listed

▲ Jermaine Jenas - £220,000-£224,999

Match of the Day, Premier League, FA Cup and European Football Championship

2020/2021: £195,000-£199,999

2019/2020: £200,000 - £204,999

▼ Dan Walker - £220,000-£224,999

BBC One's Breakfast (left April 2022), Football Focus (left June 2021)

2020/2021: £295,000-£295,999

2019/2020: £260,000-£264,999

▼ Katya Adler - £215,000-£219,999

Europe Editor

2020/2021:£220,000-£224,999

2019/2020: £210,000 - £214,999

▼ Emma Barnett - £215,000-£219,999

Radio 4's Woman's Hour, BBC Two's Newsnight

2020/2021: £240,000-£249,999

2019/2020: £260,000-£264,999

➤ Mary Berry - £215,000-£219,999

A range of TV programmes and series

2020/2021: £215,000-£219,999

2019/2020: £215,000-£219,999

▲ Fergal Keane - £210,000-£214,999

Special Correspondent

2020/2021: £205,000-£209,999

2019/2020: £205,000-£209,999

▼ Trevor Nelson - £210,000-£214,999

Radio 2's Rhythm Nation, weekend shows on 1Xtra

2020/2021: £230,000-£234,999

2019/2020: £220,000-£224,999

★ Clare Balding - £205,000-£209,999

Sports coverage, including Wimbledon, Olympics and Sports Personality of the Year

2020/2021: Not listed

2019/2020: £155,000-£159,999

▲ Simon Jack - £205,000-£209,999

Business Editor, Radio 4 Today cover

2020/2021: £190,000-£194,999

2019/2020: £190,000-£194,999

▲ Reeta Chakrabarti - £200,000-£204,999

BBC News Channel, BBC One

2020/2021: £175,000-£179,999

2019/2020: £180,000-£184,999

▲ Gabby Logan - £200,000-£204,999

Sports coverage including Six Nations, Olympics and Sports Personality of the Year

2020/2021: £165,000-£169,999

2019/2020: £185,000-£189,999

★ Micah Richards - £200,000-£204,999

Match of the Day, Premier League, FA Cup and European Football Championship

2020/2021: Not listed

➤ Louis Theroux - £200,000-£204,999

A range of programmes, podcasts and series

2020/2021; £200,000 - £204,999

2019/2020: Did not appear

The rest of the list:

£195,000-£199,999

Alex Scott - Football Focus, Olympics, Women's Super League

£190,000-£194,999

Mark Easton - Home Editor

Sarah Smith - Scotland Editor

Charlie Stayt - BBC Breakfast

£185,000-£189,999

Sue Barker - Wimbledon, Queens, Australian Open

£180,000-£184,999

Rachel Burden - 5 Live Breakfast / BBC Breakfast

John McEnroe - Wimbledon

£175,000-£179,999

Jonathan Agnew - Cricket Correspondent

Stephen Sackur - presenter, HARDtalk

£170,000-£174,999

Ben Brown - BBC News presenter

£160,000-£164,999

Harpreet Bhullar (Harpz Kaur) - Asian Network Breakfast Show/CBBC

Orla Guerin - International Correspondent

Colin Murray - 5 Live presenter

£155,000-£159,999

Clara Amfo - Radio 1 presenter

Joanna Gosling - BBC News presenter

Isa Guha - TV and Radio cricket coverage

Chris Sutton - 5 Live, 606 Podcast

Claudia Winkleman - Weekly Radio 2 show

£150,000-£154,999

Nihal Arthanayake - 5 Live / Olympics coverage

Lyse Doucet - Chief International Correspondent (a portion of Doucet's pay came from commercial company BBC Global News Ltd, and so is not included in this figure)

Steve Lamacq - BBC 6 Music presenter

Tony Livesey - 5 Live Drive

Carolyn Quinn - Radio 4's Westminster Hour

