BBC pay 2019-2020: The full list of star salaries

The BBC has published the latest list of its highest-paid stars as part of its annual report.

Some stars have had pay increases, while others have dropped down the list.

Not all earnings are published - for example Zoe Ball's earnings for Strictly: It Takes Two are not included because that is produced by BBC Studios, which is classed as a commercial entity.

The stars of other high profile programmes produced by BBC Studios, such as EastEnders and Top Gear, are also missing for the same reason.

But here are the presenters who earned above £150,000 at the BBC in 2019-2020, and whose salaries have been published in the annual report:

Gary Lineker - £1,750,000-£1,754,999

Match of the Day, Premier League and FA Cup, Sports Personality of the Year

2018/2019: £1,750,000-£1,754,999

Zoe Ball - £1,360,000-£1,364,999

Radio 2's Zoe Ball Breakfast Show

2018/2019: £370,000-£374,999

Graham Norton - £725,000-£729,999

Weekly show on Radio 2, a range of programmes and series, Bafta film and TV awards

2018/2019: £610,000-£614,999

Steve Wright - £475,000-£479,999

Radio 2's Steve Wright in the Afternoon and Steve Wright's Sunday Love Songs

2018/2019: £465,000-£469,999

Huw Edwards - £465,000-£469,999

News at Six and News at Ten, News Channel, election night and news specials

2018/2019: £490,000-£494,999

Fiona Bruce - £450,000-£454,999

Question Time and presenting on BBC One

2018/2019: £255,000-£259,999

Vanessa Feltz - £405,000-£409,999

Radio 2 Early Breakfast Show, Radio London Breakfast Show, Radio 2 cover

2018/2019: £355,000-£359,999

Lauren Laverne - £395,000 - £399,999

BBC 6 Music Breakfast Show, 6 Music Recommends, Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, Mercury Music Prize

2018/2019: £305,000-£309,999

Alan Shearer - £390,000-£394,999

Match of the Day: Premier League and FA Cup

2018/2019: £440,000-£444,999

Stephen Nolan - £390,000-£394,999

The Nolan Show on Radio Ulster, Nolan Live on BBC One (Northern Ireland), The Stephen Nolan Show on 5 Live

2018/2019: £325,000-£329,999

Ken Bruce - £385,000-£389,999

Radio 2's Mid Morning Show, Eurovision Song Contest, Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park

2018/2019: £280,000-£284,999

Emily Maitlis - £370,000-£374,999

Newsnight, BBC documentaries and election programme

2018/2019: £260,000-£264,999

Claudia Winkleman - £365,000-£369,999

Weekly show for Radio 2, a range of programmes and series

2018/2019: £370,000-£374,999

Andrew Marr - £360,000-£364,999

The Andrew Marr Show, Radio 4's Start the Week, Documentaries for BBC One and election night

2018/2019: £390,000-£394,999

Scott Mills - £345,000-£349,999

Radio 1's The Scott Mills Show, Radio 5's The Scott Mills and Chris Stark Show

2018/2019: £285,000-£289,999

George Alagiah - £325,000-£329,999

News at Six and News at Ten

2018/2019: £315,000-£319,999

Jeremy Vine - £320,000-£324,999

Daily show on Radio 2, election programme

2018/2019: £290,000-£294,999

Nicky Campbell - £300,000-£304,999

Radio 5 Live Breakfast Show, Your Call

2018/2019: £340,000-£345,999

Nick Robinson - £295,000-£299,999

Radio 4's Today programme, Radio 4's Political Thinking, Panorama on Brexit, election specials

2018/2019: £290,000-£294,999

Laura Kuenssberg - £290,000-£294,999

Political editor, election night, BBC Two documentaries

2018/2019: £250,000-£254,999

Jason Mohammad - £285,000-£289,999

Daily BBC Wales programme and other BBC Wales TV output, Final Score, other football, The Boat Race, Radio 2's Good Morning Sunday

2018/2019: £355,000-£359,999

Jo Whiley - £280,000-£284,999

Radio 2 evening show

2018/2019: £270,000-£274,999

Sara Cox - £275,000-£279,000

Radio 2 Drivetime show, Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park

2018/2019: £235,000-£239,999

Evan Davis - £275,000-£279,999

Radio 4's PM and Radio 4's The Bottom Line

2018/2019: £275,000-£279,999

Sophie Raworth - 275,000-£279,999

BBC News at Six, BBC News at Ten, election programme

2018/2019: £265,000-£269,999

Greg James - £275,000-£279,999

Radio 1 Breakfast Show, Radio 1's Teen Awards and Big Weekend, Radio 4's Rewinder

2018/2019: £225,000-£229,999

Mishal Husain - £265,000-£269,999

Radio 4's Today programme, BBC One presenting, Radio 4's From Our Home Correspondent

2018/2019: £255,000-£259,999

Emma Barnett - £260,000-£264,999

Radio 5 Live's The Emma Barnett Show, BBC Two's Newsnight, election work

2018/2019: Not listed

Dan Walker - £260,000-£264,999

BBC One's Breakfast, Football Focus

2018/2019: £280,000-£284,999

Story continues