BBC deemed 'uncool' despite attempts to attract younger audience

Harry Styles, 28, wears pyjamas to read a bedtime stories for CBeebies - Amanda Searle/BBC/PA

The BBC has been deemed uncool by young people, despite the broadcaster’s ongoing search for a youthful audience.

Bosses at the corporation have embarked on a “lurch to youth” in recent years in an effort to secure the coveted and elusive 16-34 market, with BBC Three relaunched and trendy content produced for channels One and Two.

However, polling reveals that despite the BBC’s best efforts to woo young viewers and secure future audiences, the broadcaster has been haemorrhaging street cred.

Research to establish the “coolest” brands among young people has shown the BBC has experienced the slump of all recognised organisations from 2022 to 2023, falling 28 places in a league table of “cool” companies topped by Netflix and YouTube.

MOTDX, a spin-off of Match of the Day - Stafford

Helenor Gilmour of Beano Brain, the consultancy wing of Beano comics which conducted the research, said that young people “mention BBC or iPlayer very infrequently”.

She added: “BBC kids and teen shows don’t have the same buzz amongst kids as Netflix shows.”

The BBC was named as the 43rd coolest brand among seven- to 14-year-olds in 2022, but it has now slumped to 71st position in a list of 100 organisations.

The BBC has been found to be less interesting to young people than Greggs, Sainsbury’s and Ikea in a survey of 60,000 children.

BBC's attempts at being cool

IN 2019 the BBC was warned by Ofcom, the media watchdog, that it risked losing young people to rivals like Netflix and Amazon Prime.

That same year, the BBC cut ten minutes off the News at Ten to make room on the schedule for youth-focused programmes including Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag and Stacey Dooley’s make-up competition Glow Up, and the reality show Eating With My Ex.

Eating With My Ex cut into the News at Ten - Arron Bowen

In 2021, the corporation announced plans to reinstate its youth-skewing BBC Three with a £72 million budget in an attempt to attract viewers under 34.

This channel launched new programmes including MOTDX, a spin-off of Match of the Day, which attempted to reach a younger audience with a mix of football, music, and culture.

Despite these efforts, the research found that the seven to 14 cohort is more likely to watch TV with a parent with EastEnders and Race Across the World more popular with them than targeted “youth” programmes.

It was reported that the BBC was losing disaffected older viewers to Netflix and other streaming services, with Ofcom finding the over-55s were displeased with the broadcaster’s new direction.

In 2022, Tim Davie, the director-general announced that the “lurch to youth” would be abandoned.