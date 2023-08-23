BBC Northern Ireland autumn schedule headlined by hard-hitting documentaries

Daytime police drama Hope Street return for third series with extended run of 15 episodes

Hard-hitting documentaries and the return of some audience favourites are among the major offerings in BBC Northern Ireland's autumn schedule.

New six-part series The Crime I Can't Forget looks at real police investigations while Instascam: Give Me My Face Back spotlights identity theft.

Meanwhile daytime police drama Hope Street will return for a third series.

BBC Northern Ireland's head of content commissioning said there was "something for everyone".

"Our schedule features well-told stories about different aspects of life and showcases the quality of local filmmaking talent," said Eddie Doyle.

He added that he was pleased content could read a wider UK audience through BBC iPlayer.

Real-life stories

In Instascam: Give Me My Face Back, 29-year-old entrepreneur James was living the dream until he started getting messages from random people accusing him of conning them out of tens of thousands of pounds.

He finds his social media accounts had been scraped and his name and face were on hundreds of fake profiles.

And in his attempts to get his identity back, he discovers a dark and utterly heartless world of organised crime.

James discovers the dark and heartless world of organised crime after his identity is stolen online

Another extraordinary true story comes in The Year that Rocked Irish Dancing, which follows three dedicated young dancers honing their craft while, unbeknown to them, allegations of widespread cheating are set to emerge and throw competitions into chaos.

In six part series The Crime I Can't Forget, retired and serving police detectives who recall some of the standout investigations that shaped their careers.

From unexpected discoveries and setbacks, each story makes use of original evidence and archive news reports to give viewers an insight into police investigations and their effect on those involved.

Meanwhile, the prison system is under the microscope in Jailed: Inside Maghaberry Prison, as Stephen Nolan gets unprecedented access to one of the UK's most high-security jails.

Story continues

The series follows Nolan as he talks with prisoners in their cells and investigates the pressures facing staff and the prison system.

Stephen Nolan investigates prison life after getting unprecedented access to HMP Maghaberry

Next year will also mark the 30th anniversary of the devastating RAF Chinook helicopter crash that killed a generation of Northern Ireland's top intelligence personnel.

The crash on the Mull of Kintyre in Scotland caused the deaths of 29 people, 25 of them considered some of the UK's most senior intelligence experts.

The families of the victims are still searching for answers. The two-part series Chinook: The Cover-Up tells their stories and experiences.

Back on screens

Chef Paula McIntyre returns with Hamely Kitchen, a four-part series celebrating local produce.

The show, which puts a modern twist on traditional recipes, has been made with backing from the Northern Ireland Screen Ulster Scots Broadcast Fund.

Suzie Lee also returns with in Home Cook Hero, where she shares her tips and tricks for everything from Christmas turkey to dim sum and perfect pastry.

Chef Suzie Lee returns to our screens with a first-class menu of new recipes to tantalise your taste buds

Following its success on BBC Radio Ulster/Foyle and BBC Sounds, the award-winning series The Long And Short Of It makes its TV debut.

Presenters Tim McGarry (six-foot four comedian) and Dr David Hume (self-styled "vertically challenged" Orangeman and historian) take a light-hearted view of questions regarding Northern Ireland's past, such as 'was Lundy a traitor?' and 'Michael Collins - hero or villain?'

The Fast And The Farmer-ish also returns with six teams from across the UK putting their tractor-driving skills to the test.

Alongside these productions are Irish language programmes Bog Amach, a six-part series that features people who want to create a better life by moving home, and Rúin na bPortach, which takes a fresh look at the bogs and peatlands of Ireland and throughout the world.

The Blame Game, Nolan Live, The View and Spotlight will also return to screens in the coming months.