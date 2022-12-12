BBC newsreader overcome with emotion as she announces deaths of boys in frozen lake

Joanna Gosling

A veteran BBC newsreader fought back tears as she announced the deaths of three young boys who fell into a frozen lake.

The boys aged eight, 10 and 11 died after falling into an icy lake in Solihull, while a fourth boy aged six is still fighting for his life, police confirmed on Monday.

The four youngsters were taken to hospital in a critical condition after suffering cardiac arrests having fallen through ice at Babbs Mill nature reserve at 2.30pm on Sunday.

Police said searches of the lake are continuing to establish whether anyone else fell into the water, after reports that as many as six children may have been involved.

As BBC journalist Joanna Gosling, 51, delivered the news of the deaths live on air on Monday she appeared visibly upset and after taking a pause said: “I'm so sorry, this is terrible news obviously.” She described the deaths as very “shocking” and “very sad”.

Floral tributes at Babbs Mill Park, Solihull - Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

This is the second time this year that the presenter, who has worked for the BBC since 1999, has been overcome with emotion while presenting breaking news live on air.

In March, BBC audiences could hear her voice tremble as she announced that Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a mother-of-one, was at Tehran airport after her passport was finally returned from Iran's authorities.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe and fellow prisoner Anoosheh Ashoori were unexpectedly released after six and five years in prison respectively.

While announcing the breaking story live on BBC News, the broadcast journalist became visibly tearful and had to pause the announcement, saying: "Sorry, this is a moving moment because these are people who have been detained for some time.

"Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been held for nearly six years in Iran and her husband has worked tirelessly to secure her release."

She later apologised on-air after becoming teary-eyed while breaking the "moving" news that Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was "heading to Tehran airport and on her way home".

The journalist is herself a mother of three daughters, Maya, Iona and Honor, who she shares with ex-husband Sir Craig Oliver, a former aide to ex-PM David Cameron.

Mr Oliver was Mr Cameron’s director of communications in Number 10 for five years from February 2011 as well as leader of the official Remain campaign during the EU referendum. He was famously played by Rory Kinnear in the hit Channel 4 film, Brexit: The Uncivil War.

Following this latest emotional display by Ms Gosling, who has previously worked at Capital Radio, Central Television and Sky News, viewers praised her “for being unafraid to be human”, saying she showed “dignity, empathy and professionalism”.

Temperatures are thought to have plunged to 1C (34F) in the area at the time of the incident that claimed the lives of the three children on Sunday, falling to -3C (26F) overnight.

Downing Street said the deaths of three children at a lake in Solihull were tragic but praised the response of the emergency services.