BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67

The BBC newsreader George Alagiah has died at the age of 67, his agent has said.

Alagiah was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer in 2014 – for which he underwent 17 rounds of chemotherapy – before a recurrence in 2017. In 2020, he said that the cancer had spread to his lungs, liver and lymph nodes. In late 2022 it was announced that he would step down from his presenting duties due to a further spread of his illness.

The BBC director general, Tim Davie, said the journalist died on Monday morning: “Across the BBC, we are all incredibly sad to hear the news about George. We are thinking of his family at this time.

“George was one of the best and bravest journalists of his generation who reported fearlessly from across the world as well as presenting the news flawlessly.

“He was more than just an outstanding journalist, audiences could sense his kindness, empathy and wonderful humanity. He was loved by all and we will miss him enormously.”

Born to a Tamil family in Colombo, Ceylon – now Sri Lanka – Alagiah’s parents moved to Ghana and then to England when was 11, where he would read politics at the University of Durham.

In 2020 he told the Guardian that he was thankful to have initially been rejected for a job by the BBC: “[They] turned me down three times at the start of my career, and I’m grateful. Had I joined then, I’d have entered a very white world, dominated by people from a certain class and set of institutions,” he said.

“Taking a job at South magazine [where he was Africa editor] informed how I report on international affairs to this day. The globe looks different depending on where you’re standing”.

After seven years in print journalism, he joined the BBC in 1989, initially working in London before a career as a correspondent in countries including South Africa, genocide-era Rwanda, Afghanistan, Iraq and Somalia.

Alagiah went on to helm news programmes including the One O’Clock News and Six O’Clock News for the corporation, and specials on events such as Hurricane Katrina. He was also a specialist on African politics, interviewing figures including Nelson Mandela and Desmond Tutu.

Alagiah was awarded an OBE in 2008 for services to journalism. The author of two nonfiction books, in 2019, his novel The Burning Land, set in South Africa, was published.

He is survived by his wife, Frances, and sons Adam and Matthew.