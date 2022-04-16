BBC News' George Alagiah returns to Six O'Clock News following cancer treatment

Photo credit: BBC

George Alagiah returned to work on the BBC's Six O'Clock News this week following time away to receive treatment for cancer.

The 66-year-old announced his break from presenting last October in response to the spread of cancer, having originally been diagnosed back in 2014.

On Twitter on Thursday (April 14), he wrote: "I'll be back in the @BBCNews studio today after months of treatment. Pure coincidence - it's 8 years to the day since I was told I had stage 4 #bowelcancer So good to be with the News at Six team again."

Alagiah's followers were quick to celebrate this emotional milestone, as one individual replied: "Be great to see you back George. Your excellent delivery and gravitas is just what we need right now. So glad you [are] recovering well! x."

"Thanks for sharing your good news I am sure it [will] help and inspire many cancer sufferers," read another tweet.

Meanwhile, fellow BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards retweeted his colleague's message alongside the words: "Some really good news in a world of bad news."

"Really delighted that the wonderful @BBCAlagiah is returning to our screens tonight. George, very best wishes," weighed in the ex-science editor David Shukman.

In a statement announcing his break in October, Alagiah's agent said: "In a letter to colleagues in the newsroom Mr Alagiah said his medical team had decided to hit the new tumour 'hard and fast'. He is due to undergo a combination of chemotherapy and radiotherapy over the next few months."

They added that the newsreader credited his work for BBC News as keeping him "sane over the last few years," with Alagiah quoted as saying (via The Guardian): "I'm determined to come back."

The presenter previously resumed treatment for cancer in 2018, confirming the disease had spread to other parts of his body, and appeared on air hours after his diagnosis.

Alagiah was also forced to halt his presenting duties during the COVID-19 pandemic "on a balance of risk".

Six O'Clock News airs daily on BBC One.

