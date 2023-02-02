BBC News channel announces chief presenter line-up for revamp

Christian Fraser is among the new five-strong line-up of chief presenters

The BBC has announced its line-up of chief presenters for its revamped TV news channel, following the decision to merge its two channels aimed at viewers in the UK and around the world.

Matthew Amroliwala, Christian Fraser, Yalda Hakim, Lucy Hockings and Maryam Moshiri will lead the line-up.

Other presenters on the two current channels include Jane Hill, Martine Croxall and Ben Brown.

They have not been named among the new chief presenters, however.

A further eight correspondent roles, who will also co-present on the channel, will now be appointed, the corporation said. Recruitment is also under way for two presenting roles based in Washington DC.

BBC News CEO Deborah Turness said she was "thrilled" to announce the lead presenters.

"This team's editorial leadership, talent, knowledge and flair make them the ideal presenters to bring the BBC's trusted journalism to people at home in the UK and around the globe, and to guide audiences through the big stories as they break," she said.

Emotional farewell

Three other long-serving news presenters - Joanna Gosling, David Eades and Tim Willcox - recently announced their departures from the corporation.

Gosling gave an emotional sign-off during her final appearance after 23 years last week.

The revamped news channel is due to launch this spring. It will have the ability to split into two separate feeds - for the UK and elsewhere - at certain times of day and if there is breaking news that's mainly of interest to a domestic audience.

It will be anchored from London during the daytime and evening in the UK, and from Washington DC and Singapore overnight.