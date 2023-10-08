The BBC must call terrorism what it is

An Israeli police station destroyed after a Hamas terrorist attack - Amir Levy/Getty

On Friday night, as Jews celebrated the end of Sukkot, the Palestinian terror group Hamas launched war on Israel. The death toll from this shock assault has reached at least 700. Civilians have been murdered, tortured and kidnapped.

That the Metropolitan Police has received reports of people greeting this barbaric attack with jubilation in the streets is shameful. So too was the response of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who weakly described the “events” as “deeply alarming”, or the declaration by Novara Media’s commissioning editor of a “day of celebration”.

As Danny Cohen, former director of BBC Television, reminds us in these pages, failure to condemn Hamas’s brutality is not confined to hard-Left MPs and hipster Marxists. One BBC presenter has referenced the “scale and ferocity of attacks on both sides”. The broadcaster insists on describing Hamas as a “Palestinian militant group”, one designated by Israel, the US, the EU and the UK – but not, seemingly, the BBC – as “terrorist”.

Defenders of the Corporation will insist on its duty to be impartial. It is certainly true that if the nation is to have a state broadcaster, not least one of such scale and reach, it must be neutral.

But this does not extend to levelling in the minds of the British public a terrorist aggressor and a legitimate state. Israel and Hamas are not equals. The fundamentalist group is slaughtering children. It abducted Shani Louk before parading her body in the back of a truck while its supporters ran alongside cheering.

The BBC need not look far for exemplary coverage of a conflict in which there is a clear belligerent: its approach to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been commendable.

Documentaries such as Katya Adler’s Living next door to Putin have eloquently explained how Russia’s neighbours live in fear. Newsnight and the Today programme do not feel obliged to offer a regular slot to a Kremlin representative in the name of neutrality. Yet Ghazi Hamad, a Hamas spokesman, appeared on the BBC on Saturday. In July, the broadcaster conceded that its presenter Anjana Gadgil breached impartiality rules when she remarked that “Israeli forces are happy to kill children”.

Anti-Semitism cannot be ignored for fear it may upset some British Muslims. How the BBC reports on the weekend’s assault will shape attitudes towards this appalling violence. It should be unequivocal.

