BBC local radio: Shropshire Council leader urges rethink over cuts

A council leader has urged the BBC's director general to rethink planned cuts to local radio output.

Lezley Picton, of Shropshire Council, said the local service was a "lifeline" in the large rural county.

The Conservative leader wrote to Tim Davie: "Please save BBC Radio Shropshire for the sake of the county's most vulnerable and isolated people."

The BBC said it was making some changes to plans aimed at modernising local services in England after feedback.

The proposals, announced in October, would prioritise digital content and "grow the value we deliver to local audiences everywhere", it said.

Under the plans, the 39 local radio stations in the country will share more shows.

Ms Picton said sharing some output with stations such as in Stoke and Hereford and Worcester would "dramatically reduce" Shropshire-based programming.

In a letter, which the local authority published online, Ms Picton said: "You're a busy man so I'll get straight to the point: the people of Shropshire need you to reverse the proposals to effectively merge BBC Radio Shropshire with other local West Midlands radio."

The county had a "disproportionately older" population and was an area where about 25% of people were "digitally excluded", the councillor said.

She added the station served as a lifeline that "connects and informs isolated communities" adding "because of the disastrous floods that we experience every year - actually helps to save lives".

Ms Picton said its output improved people's mental health and well-being and also held local government to account.

She has also written to Michelle Donelan, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, to express concerns.

Last month, the corporation said it was revising proposed pairings of stations in response to audience feedback.

Jason Horton, director of production for BBC Local, said: "We are making a number of amendments to the original plan in order to strike the best possible balance between live and on-demand services.".

