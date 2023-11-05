BBC’s Liz Bonnin: ‘None of us want to be compared to Attenborough’

TV presenter Liz Bonnin's most recent series brings her to the Caribbean, where she spent many childhood holidays - The Treehouse Hotel, London/Geoff Pugh

“I’m my own competitor,” says Liz Bonnin. “The harder it gets, the more up for it I am.”

The BBC’s natural history presenter likes a challenge. During her career she has campaigned against single-use plastics and tried to chronicle the effects of climate change on California.

Most famously, in a Blue Planet Live broadcast that went viral, she maintained her composure when a seagull swooped down and made off with one of the soft baby turtles whose halting progress to the sea she was attempting to chronicle. Before she felt the call of wildlife, she even briefly attempted to be a pop star.

Her latest series, the four-part Wild Caribbean (BBC Two), presents another kind of challenge: how to draw attention to a part of the world whose ecology is often overlooked, but which is especially threatened by climate change. The series is her most personal to date. Bonnin’s mother was from Trinidad, her father from Martinique, and she spent many childhood holidays on those islands, which helped inspire her to study biology. Though the debate rumbles on as to whether Caribbean countries should receive climate reparations, Bonnin gives a more boots-on-the ground view: she says she was glad to be able to “give voices to brown people that often don’t get much airtime”.

Bonnin on the set for Wild Caribbean' wearing her blue linen shirt 'uniform' - BBC

“Historically we would have Western conservationists in developing countries telling the stories of the species that we need to conserve,” she says. “We made a point of finding local people to tell their local story.”

There was a more personal connection, too. Bonnin’s mother died of Covid-19 at Christmas 2020; this was the first time she had been back since.

“That was very special,” she says, over tea at a café in central London, where she has just come from recording at the BBC. “Of course I wish she had been alive to see it, but I was proud to be able to do that for her. To showcase the Caribbean and carry her with me as I did it. Mum used to be so proud of me, and say she was grinning like a Cheshire cat. She’d have been filled to bursting with pride. To say she’d have loved it is an understatement.”

We speak as the Covid inquiry rumbles on. “Like everybody else who lost somebody, it’s the most unexpected experience to ride that out. I don’t want to talk about it too much. I saw the juggernauts careering towards us at the time, with the Eat Out to Help Out campaign when nobody was vaccinated, and anybody who followed the true science knew what was about to happen, and it did. My mum was a victim of it.”

This is deliberately not the sweeping, cinematic grandeur of an Attenborough or a Netflix production, but a more rough-and-ready style of programme. With just a small crew, Bonnin meets local conservationists to learn about day-to-day struggles on the ground. We see mammals that coexisted with T-Rex and flamingoes being liberated from captivity in hotels. The camera hovers over Bonnin’s shoulder and we see her, in her words, “goofing around”.

In her 2019 documentary, 'Meat: A Threat To Our Planet', Bonnin visited meat farms and investigated the impact of eating meat on our planet - Alisdair Livingstone/ BBC

“The style was much more observational documentary than your classic natural history documentary,” she says. “We have to constantly challenge ourselves to connect to audiences who may not want to watch a film about plastics or a hard-hitting documentary about climate change. All of us in this field know what’s happening, so how do we think outside the box and find different ways to connect?

“When I started, I was too arrogant about just wanting to do BBC Four and BBC Two. This is impactful for a different demographic. We need to get to the critical mass of people who see the world differently, so we can create the change that’s needed.”

Bonnin, 47, came late to natural history. She was born in Paris, the younger of two daughters, and moved to Ireland when she was seven. She is one of the few natural history broadcasters who seems equally at home with scripted and live work, perhaps as a consequence of her unusual dual academic-showbiz background. She studied biochemistry at Trinity College Dublin before moving into presenting – she was briefly in a girl band called Chill – with jobs in Ireland as well as Channel 4’s RI:SE and presenting Top of the Pops.

Gradually she focussed on science and natural history, presenting an exhausting array of programmes: Autumnwatch and Springwatch, Stargazing Live, Countrywise, Galapagos, and countless others. Too many, as it turned out. In 2016 she burned out and had to take time off. “I was on a hamster wheel,” she says. “I was working too hard. As you get older, if you get some sense – I was forced to, because my body stopped working and I got a back injury. I take better care of myself. As you get older, you realise that you’re taking care of you. The more I do this job, the more compelled I am to continue being devil’s advocate and pushing boundaries.”

Later, the stress of being confronted by climate change every day got to her, too. “I went through a phase of not being able to sleep because of what I was learning about the world and who we are as humans in the West,” she says. “It was awful.” In the end she sought professional help. Therapy helped her, although she still suffers. “I’m going through a rough patch again, but I’m equipped with the tools to process the emotions better. When we feel anxiety about our environment, it’s our bodies doing the right thing. When I first talked about therapy I felt uncomfortable, because it was not normalised enough. But it’s as important as going to the gym or having a drink with your friends.”

Liz Bonnin and Ben Fogle experiencing some of the UK's natural wonders on 'Countrywise' - Matt Frost/ITV

Like her frequent co-presenter Chris Packham, Bonnin is not shy of sharing political opinions on social media. After Keir Starmer’s conference speech, she tweeted that his lack of attention for the environment proved that a “deep, power-hungry psychosis runs through the veins of broken politics”. She shared an article about the Covid inquiry, adding the words: “Sickening. Criminals. All of them.” BBC presenters have landed in hot water through social media before: is she ever told to tone it down?

Why hardly mention the climate emergency? Why plan to slash the £28bn green investment pledge by £8bn/year? Is this fighting for people?

A deep, power-hungry psychosis runs through the veins of broken politics as earth’s life support systems continue to collapse. Beggars belief. https://t.co/hUwaAtnNOW — Liz Bonnin 💙 (@lizbonnin) October 11, 2023

“Politics isn’t separate from science or the economy,” she says. “I don’t think speaking out about this makes me radical or political. People say you’re a socialist or communist and I say I’m not Conservative, Labour, communist or capitalist, I’m just a human who knows we can create a better world. I like to call [politics] out because I know we can do better.

“People wait for heaven after they’re dead, but it’s here. We have the most glorious planet with the most amazing species. It’s all here, we’ve just been blinded by the dream of having, I don’t know, a condo in LA.”

She says it doesn’t help that the news tends to favour bad news. “There’s so much good news happening as well, but that’s not the way our media works. It’s just bad bad bad bad, for a reason – so we’re overwhelmed, incapacitated and paralysed.”

Apart from therapy, another of Bonnin’s defensive strategies is to keep her private life private: she won’t be drawn on details of her life off-camera.

“It’s a protection thing,” she says. “I’m a very private person and made the decision early on to keep it like that. It’s a precious part of my life that belongs to me. As a broadcaster about science I don’t need to speak about who I’m going out with. I’m proud that for some reason I thought that was a good idea back in the day. I’m not an entertainment presenter so people don’t really care what I’m wearing. It’s not my job. People will say she’s worn that blue linen shirt three times in a series and I say ‘thank you! It’s sustainability’. It’s my little uniform. David Attenborough’s been like that all the time – a uniform for hot weather and cold weather, done.”

Like an actor linked with James Bond, every wildlife presenter of a certain standing is dogged by the discussion about whether they might be “the next Attenborough”.

“None of us want that comparison, because he’s incomparable,” she says. “I think he’s lived this long and been such a wonderful human being because he’s been surrounded by nature all his life. Let’s not destroy it.”

It is a diplomatic answer, but don’t write her off. She likes a challenge, and succeeding Attenborough will be the hardest job in broadcasting.

Liz Bonnin’s Wild Caribbean is on BBC Two and iPlayer from November 5, 9pm