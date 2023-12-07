BBC licence fee loopholes – how to pay less

bbc licence fee

In the age of internet streaming services, Britain’s TV licence fee is a dinosaur - and could face a formal review later this year, as several MPs voiced concerns that it’s “unsustainable”.

First introduced in 1928, the levy generates most of the BBC’s income and is used to pay presenters’ salaries and fund news and entertainment programmes. However, the BBC’s most recent annual report showed the number of individuals opting to pay it had fallen by 500,000, to 24.3 million.

The cost of a TV licence – currently £159 a year – is set to rise to £169.50 in 2024, in line with inflation, following a two-year freeze that had been imposed by the Government.

Not paying for a licence when you should have is a crime. Almost 1,000 people a week (70pc of them women) are prosecuted for failing to pay for their licence, The Telegraph revealed earlier this year.

Unlike the non-payment of utility bills and parking tickets, which are treated as civil matters, those who refuse to pay the television licence receive a criminal record and the details can show up on an enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) check – although that is unlikely.

Giving up your licence means losing your ability to use BBC iPlayer and watch or record live television.

Here, Telegraph Money reveals how to get the most out of your licence and how to stop paying while still having plenty to watch elsewhere.

Check if you qualify for a discount or exemption

The BBC stopped offering free TV licences to the over 75s in 2020.

For over 75 year olds who receive pension credit (you must have income of under £201.05 a week and less than £10,000 in savings) the BBC still covers the cost of the licence fee.

This means, if your household includes one person who meets both criteria or two people who meet either, you do not have to pay to watch live television and iPlayer.

TV Licensing, which operates the licence scheme, also outlines discounts to those living in care homes and sheltered accommodation, who pay £7.50 a year, blind people (£79.50), and those with black and white televisions (£53.50).

Story continues

At the last count, in 2019, there were just 6,500 homes with black and white licences, down from more than 200,000 in 2000.

Watch on tablets, mobiles and laptops

Second home owners do not necessarily need to purchase an additional TV licence to enjoy television while away from their main home.

Second homes and holiday lets can be covered by one licence for watching television and iPlayer on devices that are battery-powered, such as tablets, mobiles and laptops. This does not apply to any devices that are plugged into the mains.

Students living in halls or private rented accommodation while studying can watch live television and iPlayer on devices that are not powered through the mains provided their ‘out-of-term’ address, such as their parents’ home, is covered by a TV licence.

Caravans, boats, mobile homes and vehicles can have mains-powered devices that are covered by the same TV licence as that of a fixed address, provided that television is not watched in both places at the same time. To do this you will need to submit a non-simultaneous use declaration to TV Licensing.

Channel Four Wales or S4C, a free public Welsh language broadcaster, does not require a licence to watch on demand.

Sacrifice live TV

While you do need a licence to watch iPlayer, licences are not required to watch television on catchup services like ITVX and Channel 4 after it has already been broadcast live.

In 2022, data from Ofcom showed that 90pc of 18-24 year-olds had all but ceased watching traditional live TV and instead went directly to their favourite shows via streaming services.

Following the lead of younger generations and subscribing to Amazon Prime Video, Netflix or Now TV could save households the cost of a licence with plenty left to watch.

But paying for a streaming service for one year is unlikely to be much cheaper than a TV licence. Currently, Netflix costs between £4.99 and £15.99 per month, Amazon Prime Video £8.99 and Now TV £9.99 to £12.

Rhiannon Philps, a personal finance expert at Nerdwallet, said that television deals offered by Sky and Virgin include streaming services at lower prices.

“A lot of TV packages are open to adding on extras,” she said. “If you’re looking to renew it’s worth adding a streaming service to a bundle.”

Without a licence you will also lose access to all types of live broadcast, including live streams on YouTube from broadcasters based anywhere in the world, as well as live video coverage on the BBC website.

Helen Dewdney, a consumer expert, said: “If you watch any live TV or record it as it is being broadcast you have to pay the fee.

“This includes some streaming services if you are watching something that is being broadcast live on another channel but it’s ok to watch on demand.”

She adds: “For more details on what you can and can’t watch without a TV licence, check out the licence fee website which lists all the things you have to still pay for before cancelling.”

TV Licensing may still contact you even if you do not watch live television or use iPlayer. To stop receiving warning letters in the post if you do not require a licence, file a ‘No Licence Needed’ declaration via the TV licensing website.

Ask for a refund – but don’t get caught out

If you have already paid for a TV licence this year, but want to cancel and watch TV another way, it is possible to request a refund from TV Licencing. To qualify you must have at least one month left on your licence before it is due to renew.

Mistakenly paying for a TV licence when you do not watch live television or BBC iPlayer, but own a TV set, could also entitle you to a refund from TV Licensing.

If you are planning on moving entirely to streaming, bear in mind that some streaming firms allow customers to watch live television.

Households are warned that they could be breaking the law if they access live broadcasts without a TV licence through services like Sky Go, Channel 4, ITVX, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video and Now TV.

You could be prosecuted for watching or recording live TV or iPlayer without a licence. The maximum fine is £1,000 plus any legal costs that you may be ordered to pay.

Recommended

How to cancel unwanted subscriptions – from Sky to Amazon to your gym

Read more

This article is kept updated with the latest information.