BBC licence fee calculator: Find out if you’re getting value for money

BBC licence fee

The BBC’s future is far from certain. On Thursday, the Government announced a review into the licence fee, the outcome of which could see the biggest overhaul in how the service is funded in its history.

This review will take time, so in the meantime the Government has approved an increase of £10.50, the largest, albeit below-inflation, rise yet.

In recent years, the licence fee has come under intense scrutiny. The decision to extend it to over-75s in 2020 for those not receiving Pension Credit has been met by claims that elderly people are being “harassed” by collectors. And in an age of subscriptions, the model can appear outdated for audiences who know exactly what they want to pay for.

Our rough calculations suggest the fee increase will take the corporation’s average income from the licence to up around £4 billion – the lion’s share of which (two-thirds of the overall budget) will be spent directly on content across all its platforms.

This content, according to the BBC Charter, should reach all sections of society, from native Welsh-speakers to disengaged youngsters. This means that, for some, the fee far exceeds the services they actually engage with.

Use our calculator to see how much value-for-money you get based on your viewing and listening habits – and how the licence fee might change if just these areas were covered.

The rest of the BBC’s service spend is on distribution and support costs, as well as its global news service, some of which is covered by a Government grant.

With this in mind, what kind of BBC-user are you and will your household be getting full value out of your £169.50 a year fee?

News junkie

The licence fee generates most of the BBC’s income - Geoff Pugh

Watches content from: BBC Online, BBC News, BBC Parliament, BBC Two, Radio 4

Combined budget: £746m

Proportion of budget: 28.5%

Relative licence fee: £48

Across all its platforms, the BBC allocates around £342 million to news and current affairs.

Unsurprisingly, a decent proportion of this goes to running the news channel – £57 million. BBC Online, aside from weather and recipes, also produces vast amounts of news coverage.

News junkies might also be interested in keeping BBC Two, home of Politics Live, Question Time and a soon-to-be slimlined Newsnight. Radio 4’s Today programme also remains a staple.

This combined package comes to £746 million, about 28 per cent of that content spending.

Entertainment package

Strictly Come Dancing is one of the BBC’s most watched shows - Guy Levy/BBC

BBC One, BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 2

Combined budget: £1.3bn

Proportion of budget: 50%

Relative licence fee: £84

Entertainment remains by far the most widely viewed content produced by the BBC. Last year, the BBC estimated 55 per cent of people watched the flagship BBC One weekly, with the average viewer staying tuned for around seven hours.

This isn’t surprising, considering the channel is host to the corporation’s most prolific programmes, including Doctor Who, Strictly Come Dancing and EastEnders. This comes with a high price tag: for every £1 spent on all content, 46p is spent on BBC One.

An entertainment package might also include a couple of music channels, which cost around £40 million on average to run. Combined this would create a total spend of £1.3 billion.

You might also be tempted to include BBC Two, a testing ground of popular TV, which would take the total up to £1.6 billion, almost two-thirds of the total budget.

Sports fan

Match of the Day has been a regular fixture for football fans for many decades - Pete Dadds

BBC One, BBC Two, Radio 5 Live, BBC Online

Combined budget: £1.8bn

Proportion of budget: 70%

Relative licence fee: £119

By law, some of the most important sporting events, from the World Cup to the Olympics, have to be broadcast on terrestrial television. Just £99 million is spent on sports production – around 4 per cent of all the money.

However, this is spread fairly evenly across all platforms, with the most vital viewing – including Match of the Day – being broadcast on BBC One and BBC Two.

Including the £53 million budget of Radio 5 Live and the BBC website, sports viewers would be using up to £1.8 billion of channels, even if they just watch them for one-off events.

Documentary diver

Melvyn Bragg is the presenter of In Our Time - Andrew Crowley

BBC Two, BBC Four, BBC Radio 4

Combined budget: £452m

Proportion of budget: 17%

Relative licence fee: £29

A more refined viewer is potentially drawn to the corporation’s documentaries. BBC Four has traditionally been the home of the corporation’s more nuanced arts and documentaries, although that has faced cuts in recent years. Its budget now stands at £21 million.

In September, In Our Time passed a thousand episodes, with other regular programmes making Radio 4 popular for this audience.

Even including BBC Two, often used for more mainstream documentaries, this audience might feel slightly short-changed – with a budget of £450 million, it represents just 17 per cent of the organisation’s total spend.

Kids channels only

Parents of young children will likely be very familiar with the Heeler family from Bluey - Ludo Studio

CBBC, CBeebies

Combined budget: £96m

Proportion of budget: 4%

Relative licence fee: £6.20

For some parents, their interaction with the BBC might be refined to Hey Duggee or Bluey.

The BBC produces its children’s content on a shoestring budget: just 4 per cent of all content budget is spent on it, mostly broadcast on CBBC or CBeebies.

Parents might also be tempted to include BBC One in their package, especially during the Christmas period, and those with teenagers might want to see BBC Three’s £95 million budget continued.