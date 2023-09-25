BBC launches Today Podcast with Amol Rajan and Nick Robinson

Nick Robinson says he can’t wait for the chance once a week to slow down and reflect on what’s really happening in the world - Jeff Overs/Getty Images Contributor

The BBC is launching a weekly podcast which will pit Amol Rajan and Nick Robinson up against their former colleagues Jon Sopel and Emily Maitlis in their own show The News Agents.

The Today Podcast comes from the team behind BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on which Robinson, 59, and Rajan, 40, are co-presenters.

Former Newsnight presenter Maitlis, 53, and Sopel, 64, who was BBC North America editor, left the corporation a year ago to make The News Agents for Global Media and Entertainment.

They discuss the day’s biggest stories with co-presenter Lewis Goodall on the daily podcast.

The Today Podcast will cover similar territory. The BBC said it would address the biggest stories, while also given a behind-the-scenes insight into how the Radio 4 programme is made.

Podcast to boost BBC Sounds

Maitlis, who is known for her interview with Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, over his relationship with American paedophile Jeffrey Epstein in 2019, was one of the BBC’s highest paid stars when she left in February 2022, receiving a salary of more than £260,000 in 2021-22.

Sopel, who left at the same time, also earned more than £225,000 in 2021-22.

Corporations such as Global, which produces The News Agents, could offer presenters such as Maitlis and Sopel a bigger pay rise and the opportunity to not worry about the BBC’s strict impartiality rules.

The News Agents

The BBC would not say whether Rajan, who earned more than £335,000 in 2022-23, and Robinson, who made more than £275,000 in the same period, were receiving any extra payment for the podcast.

A BBC spokesman said the podcast came as part of the corporation’s strategy to grow its audio streaming service, BBC Sounds, and increase digital listening.

It comes as the podcast market in the UK grows more competitive.

There are no BBC shows in the top five of the Edison Podcast Metrics UK chart, which ranks podcast listening based on total weekly audience reach, and only one of its shows, Newscast, features in the top 10.

The list is topped by American podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, followed by British shows such as The Diary of a CEO with Steven Bartlett, and Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster. The News Agents is ranked 12th.

In June, a survey by YouGov found that 50 per cent of British adults had listened to a podcast in the past year.

The Today Podcast will be available on the corporation’s audio streaming service, BBC Sounds, and Radio 4 every Thursday from Oct 5.

Robinson, 59, started as a presenter of Today in November 2015, having previously been its chief political correspondent in 1999.

BBC podcast stars

He said: “I love presenting Today – a fast moving, agenda setting, daily news programme – but I can’t wait for the chance once a week to slow down, take a breath, kick off my shoes and reflect on what’s really happening in the world beyond the headlines, without ever needing to look at the clock and say ‘I’m sorry, that’s all we’ve got time for’.

Rajan, 40, became the first non-white editor of a national newspaper in over a century when he took over at the Independent in 2013, aged just 28. He joined Today in 2021.

He said: “Well, this is exciting. I am a podcast fanatic. Recent years have shown there is massive global demand for the intellectually ambitious, deeply humane and mischievous conversation which podcasts can provide. Helpfully I like Nick a lot and respect his intellect. Everybody’s invited and there will be plenty of input from the Today community – and beyond.”

Owenna Griffiths, executive producer of the Today Podcast, said: “With Amol and Nick, the conversations we have about stories and ideas off air are as interesting and challenging as the interviews on the Today programme and I’m really excited this podcast will open up those conversations to our listeners.”