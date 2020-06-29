BBC iPlayer has biggest month ever with record breaking 570m requests in May

BBC iPlayer had a record-breaking month in May. (Photo Illustration by Carl Court/Getty Images)

The UK lockdown has seen viewers turn to BBC iPlayer in droves as the streaming service had its biggest month yet in May with 570 million programme requests.

It's an increase of six million from April which was previously the best month on record and a 72 percent jump from May 2019.

Normal People dominated the top 10 for May along with Killing Eve which received 4 million requests for the Jodie Comer led-drama's fourth episode 'Still Got It'.

Killing Eve topped the most-requested programmes on BBC iPlayer. (Sid Gentle/BBC)

The instalment therefore clinched the top spot on the 10 most requested programmes per series which also included new programmes like Charlie Brooker's one-off Antiviral Wipe and The A Word and BBC favourites such as EastEnders and Casualty.

Dan McGolpin, controller of BBC iPlayer, said: “BBC iPlayer continues to rise higher with yet another record-breaking month in May – 72 per cent more programme requests than a year ago, it’s been the only place to binge on the wonderful new hit series Normal People and the place to see returning favourite Killing Eve first.

Normal People proved a hit with audiences. (BBC/Element Pictures/Hulu)

"Before the lockdown period began and all the way through it, iPlayer has been providing a unique mix of entertaining, informative and educational television whenever and wherever people want it.”

The BBC's revival of Alan Bennett's Talking Heads has also recently been made available to watch on the service, with one episode featuring Villanelle star Comer.

It has a connection to another BBC show too, as the series was filmed on the EastEnders set which was made vacant after filming had to stop due to the coronavirus.