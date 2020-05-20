BBC iPlayer launches feature for watching shows together with friends and family

Photo credit: BBC/Hulu

From Digital Spy

With people who live away from family and friends unable to spend physical time together at the moment, the BBC has launched a new feature for iPlayer to make things a bit more social.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The corporation has announced BBC Together, a new tool that allows viewers to watch or listen to content from iPlayer, Sounds, Bitesize, News and Sport at the same time as each other.

All you have to do is pick a show, after which a link will be given to share with friends or family, and they can watch along at the same time. The host can pause, skip bits or even change shows, which syncs up with everyone else.

Photo credit: BBC/Hulu

The tool is available through the BBC's experimental website Taster, and is also designed for school classmates with the shared use of Bitesize.

"There may be physical distance between us, but that doesn't mean we can't enjoy great programmes with our friends, family, colleagues and classmates," said Dr Libby Miller, senior R&D producer at BBC R&D.

"We wanted to see if technology could bring people together to watch and listen to BBC shows remotely as a shared experience, which we've done with BBC Together."

Photo credit: BBC/Red Productions/Guy Farrow

Related: Casualty fans call for BBC to put skipped episode on the iPlayer

She also stressed: "It's important to say that it's just a test at this stage – and we'll be monitoring how well it works and thinking about how we could change it in the future, but we're looking forward to seeing and hearing about the creative ways that people use it and getting their feedback on Taster."

The BBC has been breaking many of its own records recently, with The Nest becoming the biggest BBC drama launch of the year so far. Additionally, Normal People recently gave BBC Three its most successful week ever.

Digital Spy now has a newsletter – sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox.

Story continues

Looking for more TV recommendations and discussion? Head over to our Facebook Group to see new picks every day, and chat with other readers about what they're watching right now.

You Might Also Like