The BBC’s Hamas terror cowardice shames Britain

Girls with the flag of Israel take part in a support rally

A few snapshots from the ongoing Israeli horror. A Jewish friend in New York forwards me a video recorded by Hamas in a kibbutz. Should I have opened it? Probably not, but there’s no unseeing it now. A family, I think they must have been a family (it was hard to tell amid the carnage), either dead or dying on their living-room floor. When what appeared to be the father groaned and flung out an arm, maybe to reach the child (I think that mash of flesh must once have been a child) who lay dead next to him, one of the devils that the BBC is still struggling to call a “terrorist” unleashed a volley of bullets to finish him off. The blood, my God, the blood. The word that came to mind was abattoir. Except I’ve never seen an abattoir for human beings.

Israel could share that footage with the world this very day, and other scenes of scarcely credible barbarism. But she has been remarkably restrained, only today releasing a devastating photograph of a baby’s blood-stained body. Hamas has no such compunction. The group invites the international media to gawp at harrowing events in Gaza, both real and staged. The terrorists (yes, John Simpson, that is what you should call them, no ifs no buts) are past masters at slaughtering people and then, before the bodies are cold, playing the sympathy card to appropriate for the Palestinians the empathy and compassion that rightfully belong to the Israelis.

We are already seeing how effective that shameless ploy can be. In the immediate days after Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine, did media coverage increasingly focus on the impact of sanctions on the Russian people? Of course not. Don’t be ridiculous. It was clear who were the aggressors and who were the victims, just as it should be now. But when it’s Israel’s turn, a Left-leaning British broadcast media – what the hell, let’s call them what they are: anti-Semitic – seems to get more exercised about electricity being cut off in Gaza than the slaughter of infants in the Kfar Aza kibbutz.

Story continues

“The world hates a Jew who hits back. The world loves us only when we are to be pitied,” said Golda Meir. With eerie timing, the recent film, Golda (featuring a central performance of immense steely stillness by Helen Mirren), shows the then Israeli prime minister, back in 1973, rallying her shellshocked nation for war after Egypt and Syria launched a surprise attack. Then, as now, Israel had no choice; she had to vanquish her enemies to stave off the prospect of annihilation.

Most Israelis I speak to are concerned about innocent Palestinians getting caught up in the fighting, but what is the alternative – appear weak and invite more attacks?

Yesterday, in Tel Aviv, my friend’s sister waved goodbye to her husband and son. Aged 50 and 17 respectively, there is no legal requirement for either middle-aged man or teenage boy to fight, but they volunteered anyway. Very soon, before next weekend probably, the dad will be driving his tank across the border into who knows what darkness.

Why wouldn’t he? If terrorists invaded the UK, hunted down hundreds of young people at Glastonbury, gangraped our girls, jeering and spitting on their half-naked bodies and displaying them as spoils of war, abducted grandmothers and terrified children, burned people alive, shot the family dog and turned their living-room into a pop-up abattoir, is there anyone who would seriously suggest that Britons should not rise up in sorrow and rage to take out the murdering bastards who did that to their country?

Unfortunately, there are plenty of moral equivocators here in the West who tell us to see the slaughter of, to take just one example, eight-year-old Emily Hand, in “context”. Leftists with minds so ideologically pure they can never allow them to be polluted with anything as vulgar as common decency. On the day of the massacres, Rivkah Brown, an editor at Novara Media with all the fashionable, off-the-peg opinions of her Corbyn tribe, tweeted: “Today should be a day of celebration for supporters of democracy and human rights worldwide, as Gazans break out of their open-air prison and Hamas fighters cross into their colonisers’ territory. The struggle for freedom is rarely bloodless and we shouldn’t apologise for it.” How is that callous creature allowed to go on being a journalist?

The veteran foreign reporter John Simpson also managed a tin-eared approach to the tragedy, defending the BBC guidelines which say the word “terrorist” must not be used in relation to Hamas. “Calling someone a terrorist means you’re taking sides and ceasing to treat the situation with due impartiality,” he opined loftily. The English language cries out at such amoral hair-splitting. What is an organisation dedicated to spreading terror if not a terrorist organisation? Here’s another clue for you, John: Hamas’s Charter calls for the elimination of the Jews. Pretty clear, I think. Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis was right to say the reluctance of the broadcast media to brand Hamas terrorists was a sign that “we are losing our moral compass”.

And what signal does the national broadcaster treating Israel and Hamas just the same send to British Jews who need all the support and solidarity they can get? Honestly, I am ashamed of my country’s response. While France was swiftly deporting at least two non-nationals for anti-Semitic acts, it was revealed that the Football Association will not light the Wembley arch in the colours of the Israeli flag because of “fears of a backlash from some communities” and because certain senior officials are wary of “the perception they might be taking sides in the conflict”. Wembley was illuminated in the colours of France, Turkey and Ukraine after attacks, and even rainbow colours to protest LGBTQ issues in Qatar. But Jews don’t matter apparently.

England players lose no opportunity to take the knee in a performative display to “kick out racism”, but given the opportunity to oppose genocide they fret about causing bad feeling in racist communities. Cowardly, shameful and pathetic.

Israelis don’t have the luxury of cowardice. Courage is the air that they breathe because, unlike the Europeans engaging in minor skirmishes about gender identity and “hate speech”, they have a war to fight against “hate action”. It really is a matter of life and death. That bestows a blazing clarity. As one government minister in Jerusalem snapped at some bleeding-heart reporter from Channel 4 News, “We don’t need moral lessons from you.”

You know, I’ve had great difficulty forgetting that Hamas video of the massacre at the kibbutz. No compartment in the brain appears willing to store such harrowing images so the murdered family stays there, on the periphery of my vision, flashing up occasionally when I’m making tea or just doing normal things. How they must have suffered. A human abattoir created by evil terrorists. Not militants. Terrorists. The souls of the dead cry out and the living must answer. Pick a side, pick a side.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.