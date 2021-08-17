BBC’s Geeta Guru-Murthy ‘drive through flames’ to flee wildfires in South of France

BBC News presenter Geeta Guru-Murthy was forced to drive through flames to flee her holiday villa after forest fires swept across the southern region of Var.

The 53-year-old had been staying in vineyards in Cogolin, near Saint-Tropez, with her family as fires swept across 15 miles of forest damaging around 100 homes.

Her husband and two volunteer firefighters tried to tackle the fires before trying to escape, eventually ditching their car which was burnt out.

Tweeting shaky video of huge flames burning in the distance, she wrote how her evacuation path was blocked by three different fires closing in.

She said: “We hope vineyard protecting us but lots of sparks and wind changing. We can’t drive out and need road connecting us to be safe.”

Desperately asking her followers for help, she revealed she had to abandon her car to the blaze after it was caught in a ditch.

Later she added: “Being evacuated in convoy led by police but tree blocking roads, trees on fire behind us, waiting for more help.”

Husband seen some firefighters in the distance as he and others try to secure vineyard firebreaks. We drove into flames trying to escape. pic.twitter.com/sBHSjbRKtO — Geeta Guru-murthy (@Geetagurumurthy) August 16, 2021

Her brother, Channel 4 anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy, later revealed she had safely made it to an evacuation centre at a local gym.

He tweeted: “Sister and family caught in forest fires in Cogolin, France. They’re in an evacuation centre now but fear passports etc lost after car got stuck in a ditch surrounded by fire and they had to run. Presumably other Brits on holidays there will also need consular assistance.”

Geeta thanked her followers, saying: “Out now and in evacuation centre - local gym; thanks to all who helped; think just passed our burned out car containing all our key stuff. But I think we are safe. Lots of flames all around and as we passed thru the burning trees.”

Around 750 firefighters were battling the blaze overnight. Four fire-fighting planes and a helicopter were deployed in the morning to help tackle the inferno.

A local government official said 12 campsites had been evacuated, and 4,000 hectares (9,880 acres) of land had been burnt.

Bouts of extremely hot weather have hit much of the Mediterranean region in recent weeks. Two wildfires, fanned by strong winds, raged out of control near Athens forcing the evacuation of villages.

