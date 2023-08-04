BBC Gave Mr. Darcy the Barbie Treatment After That Viral "Depression Barbie" Scene

Those Brits at the BBC have the jokes on lock.

BBC/ Warner Bros.

Even though Barbie has been in theaters for some time now, and you'd think that the internet's attention would have moved onto something else, the plastic doll and her picture-perfect world still have a chokehold on the culture — and that influence is going all the way back to Jane Austen (sort of). In a new clip, the BBC gave one of its classic productions the Barbie treatment.

Warner Bros.

After a scene in which Margot Robbie's titular Barbie becomes "Depression Barbie" thanks to some not-so-fun realizations, she swaps her party dress for sweatpants, scrolls Instagram nonstop, pops Starburst candies, and binges the BBC's 1995 Pride and Prejudice miniseries with Colin Firth. That little homage didn't go unnoticed by BBC players, which put together a cheeky clip that's sure to have fans tickled pink (we had to).

"He swam so Ken could Beach," the BBC wrote alongside the yassified, glittering, hot pink clip.

The beloved production of P&P has become a cultural touchstone for more than just Barbie. In season 2 of Bridgerton, a pivotal and very thirst-trappy scene involving Mr. Darcy in a wet shirt got the Shonda Rhimes treatment. Bridgerton creator Chris Van Dusen explained that he knew what he was doing by paying homage to the iconic moment.

"There are some images that have been burned into my brain for a very long time," Van Dusen told Entertainment Weekly. "And those naturally came out onto the page when I was writing the show. I've definitely talked about my love for that 1995 BBC adaptation with Colin Firth emerging from the lake in his white shirt. That scene of Anthony going in relates to that. It's an Easter egg for fans of the genre."



