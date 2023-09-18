BBC forced into urgent inquiry over Russell Brand as fresh claims emerge

BBC bosses have ordered a review to establish what was known about Brand’s alleged actions - Kevin Winter/Getty

The BBC is urgently investigating claims that complaints made against Russell Brand during his time at the broadcaster were ignored.

The Corporation has been urged to “come clean” about what it knew of alleged wrongdoing by the comedian with executives set to be hauled in front of MPs to answer questions.

It comes as “several” more women came forward with claims against Brand.

The women contacted The Times with allegations relating to the way the comedian behaved towards them as far back as the early 2000s, the newspaper reported on Sunday night. The report did not detail the accusations and said they had not yet been investigated.

BBC bosses on Sunday ordered a thorough review to establish what was known about Brand’s alleged actions as it came under scrutiny following claims at least one senior executive was aware of complaints but brushed them under the carpet.

Channel 4, where Brand worked for a number of years, has also launched an internal investigation to establish how complaints were handled and has removed all of his content from its popular streaming platform.

Meanwhile, Scotland Yard said detectives were keen to speak to any victims of sexual abuse and urged them to get in touch.

Brand is facing serious allegations of rape, sexual abuse, coercive control and assault by women in the UK and United States between 2006 and 2013 when he was at the height of his fame. He has vehemently denied all the allegations.

As well as a number of criminal allegations, Brand is also facing accusations that he subjected female colleagues at the BBC to lewd and humiliating behaviour. It has been suggested that complaints were made to a senior member of BBC staff but no action was taken.

Questions for director general

The claims have raised serious questions for BBC director general Tim Davie who was the director of audio and music when Brand was forced to resign from Radio 2.

A BBC spokesman said: “The documentary and associated reports contained serious allegations spanning a number of years. Russell Brand worked on BBC radio programmes between 2006 and 2008 and we are urgently looking into the issues raised.”

Caroline Nokes, the Conservative chairman of the women and equalities committee, said there were urgent issues that needed to be addressed.

She said: “The BBC, Channel 4 and other companies that have employed Russell Brand need to come clean about what they knew and when, as celebrity and ‘value’ to a channel cannot be used to cover up abuse.”

There was no sign of Brand or his wife at their riverside home in Henley Upon Thames on Sunday, the day after he performed on stage at a theatre in Wembley.

The Metropolitan Police said it had not received any formal complaints at this stage but confirmed that detectives would be contacting journalists who had worked on the story to ensure any alleged victims knew they would be listened to.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said: “We are aware of media reporting of a series of allegations of sexual assault. At this time, we have not received any reports in relation to this. If anyone believes they have been the victim of a sexual assault, no matter how long ago it happened, we would encourage them to contact police.

“We spoke with the Sunday Times on Saturday, 16 September. We will be making further approaches to the Sunday Times and Channel 4 to ensure that any victims of crime who they have spoken with are aware of how they may report any criminal allegations to police.”

‘Do the right thing’

On Sunday, James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, suggested there were wider questions for the entertainment industry to answer and that opportunities “to do the right thing” had been missed.

While he did not comment specifically on the allegations, he told BBC One’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg: “I think there are some real challenges where you have these very, very acute differentials in power, whether that be in the entertainment industry, whether that be in politics and we see this in the commercial world as well.

“I think we have to be particularly careful when we listen to the voices of the people who are relatively powerless because we, I think, collectively have missed opportunities to do the right thing and intervene much, much earlier, and we’ve got to be better at this.”

Insiders told The Sunday Times that complaints about Brand’s behaviour at the BBC were made to Lesley Douglas, the then controller of Radio 2, but that nothing was done.

Lawyers for Ms Douglas, who was forced to quit her job in 2008, when Brand and Jonathan Ross made a lewd prank call to the Fawlty Towers actor Andrew Sachs, denied that she had “failed to take adequate steps within her power” to address complaints. Brand also quit over the scandal.

Brand left Radio 2 after he made a lewd prank call to Andrew Sachs

It was also claimed on Sunday that the BBC had failed to respond to Freedom of Information requests about whether complaints had been received about Brand, because it would be a breach of his data protection rights.

A source at the corporation said decisions about what material to release had to be made based on the legal obligations that exist for all public organisations. However, it is thought that decision could now be reviewed.

Broadcasting executives could be hauled before MPs to explain their handling of the Brand allegations with the chairmen of two powerful Commons committees due to meet on Monday to discuss the case.

Dame Caroline Dinenage, the Conservative chairman of the Commons culture, media and sport committee said: “Once again in this case we hear of media companies ‘open secrets’ and ‘turning a blind eye’.

“It’s hard to see how we will be able to ignore this. The committee will be meeting on Tuesday morning to determine our approach. I’m also mindful that in this case the allegations could be serious enough for the police to investigate. So we must be careful not to prejudice this in any way by our actions.”

Channels ‘have questions to answer’

One Government minister said: “I think BBC and Channel 4 do clearly have questions to answer.

“Given what has now come out, there certainly should be an examination to make sure that people weren’t brushing it under the carpet or ignoring complaints.

“This is a matter in the first instance for the broadcasters and secondly for Ofcom. And the Government would expect both the broadcasters and Ofcom to keep ministers informed.

“So I think we would certainly expect the broadcasters to be telling us what action they are taking.”

Rosie Duffield, the Labour MP, said: “It appears that this is yet another case of large organisations – BBC, NHS, etc – not listening to potential victims, most of whom are women.

“If due process is followed and there are no charges to answer then OK. But if, as it appears, those who have previously raised concerns have been ignored, there will be serious questions to answer as there were following the similar high-profile cases that have gone before.”

In a YouTube video on Friday night, Brand described the claims as “a litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks”. He said he “absolutely refutes” the allegations and his sexual relationships were always consensual.

