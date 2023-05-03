BBC forced to defend ‘Hunger Games’ talent show after backlash

The Hunger Games - Murray Close/AP

The BBC has defended a new talent show in which actors audition for a shot at the big time, after critics compared the format to The Hunger Games.

The show, with a working title of Bring the Drama, will see hopefuls compete for the chance to be represented by a top agent and land a role in a BBC drama.

But the series announcement drew a negative response from some actors and writers.

Reece Shearsmith, star of Inside No 9 and The League of Gentlemen, wrote on Twitter: “Sorry, what?” in response to the news, accompanied by an image of him shaking his head.

Kenny Boyle, an actor who trained at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, wrote: “Turn funding an agent into a competitive reality TV show. What a great idea. Oh wait” No it’s not. It’s horrific and further trivialises our profession. If you know there’s untapped talent somewhere … couldn’t you simply audition more people from there?”

The Race Equality Committee of acting union Equity wrote on Twitter:

We would like to ask the BBC why they don’t cast their net more widely and be more inclusive of the untapped talent that already exists in our harshly elitist profession? https://t.co/XQL0qqggdH — Equity Race Equality Committee (@EquityREC) April 29, 2023

A BBC spokesman told Deadline: “The aim of Bring the Drama is to open the door to aspiring actors who have not previously felt able to consider professional training for a variety of reasons, for example: lack of funds, geographic distance or lack of diverse representation.

“All the participants will get an invaluable insight into the acting world and tuition from leading industry mentors.”

It is not the first time that actors have been auditioned as part of a TV talent show.

Andrew Lloyd Webber found stars for his West End musicals in the series How Do You Solve A Problem Like Maria?, Any Dream Will Do and I’d Do Anything.

In 2001, ITV cast a new family for Emmerdale using a televised audition process, in a show called Soapstars. The family was dropped after less than a year.

ITV announced this week that it will search for two future musical theatre stars to play the roles of Sophie and Sky in a new production of Mamma Mia!

The show, called Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream, will hold auditions on a Greek island.