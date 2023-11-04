The BBC’s fat-cat licence

BBC Broadcasting House in London

In the private sector, the final salary pension all but disappeared years ago. So costly did such “gold-plated” retirement schemes prove to many employers that, in the vast majority of cases, they were replaced with so-called defined contribution arrangements. Now, all that most employees can expect from their firm is a contribution to their pension pot while they are working, not a guaranteed inflation-linked payment for the rest of their lives.

Not so with the BBC. Its gold-plated plan only fully closed to new members in 2010, and now its pension bill is surging. Last year, the corporation paid an effective contribution rate of 42.3 per cent of its staff’s salary into the old scheme. This is even higher than for the notoriously generous Civil Service pension scheme.

Is this really the best use of licence fee-payers’ money? Even the BBC now seems to acknowledge that it is not. Most of the public could only dream of enjoying such lavish retirement benefits. The costs may also be limiting the BBC’s ability to fund its broadcasting operations. The corporation is now increasingly competing with streaming services such as Amazon Prime and Netflix, which not only enjoy much larger budgets thanks to their subscription incomes but also appear more responsive to consumer demand.

There is no case for increasing the licence fee just to cover these costs, which ought to have been anticipated. The BBC will have to find a way to control spending. That or it faces a future not unlike that of the British state more widely: a declining fossil whose main purpose is to serve the interests of its workers, past and present, not the public at large.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.