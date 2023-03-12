The BBC faces collapse – and needs a Royal Commission to reshape it

Gary Lineker walks outside his home in London. He is not currently presenting on the BBC, following a row over impartiality after he tweeted against the Government's crackdown on illegal immigration

What do the cases of Gary Lineker, Prince Harry and Sue Gray have in common? Each raises the question whether impartial, national institutions – the BBC, monarchy and Civil Service – can survive the culture wars and our age of political polarisation.

Those who argue that Lineker is entitled to free speech miss the point. The row since he likened the Government to Nazi Germany is not about free expression but whether such expression undermines the impartiality of the BBC.

There are many subplots to the story. Lineker would probably have got away with his latest outburst had he expressed his opinion in more moderate terms. He would have attracted less controversy if his response to criticism had not been to mock those who complained. Arguments that as a sports presenter he is not required to be impartial are rejected by many frustrated colleagues in BBC news teams.

Lineker is clearly in breach of BBC guidelines – whether or not they apply to his contract – which say those who are not journalists but “have an additional responsibility to the BBC because of their profile on the BBC” are expected to “avoid taking sides on party political issues or political controversies and to take care when addressing public policy matters”. He had been warned about his conduct already by Tim Davie, the BBC director general, and his refusal to change left Davie with no choice but to act.

Some counterpoints are valid but still do not exonerate Lineker. The rules are clearly not enforced consistently: his past behaviour is proof of that, but other examples – such as Lord Sugar – stand out. While there is a long history of political figures taking up BBC executive and board positions – like James Purnell and Gavyn Davies – the appointment as chairman of Richard Sharp, who acted as an “introductory agent” for an £800,000 personal loan to Boris Johnson, undermines confidence in the independence of the Corporation.

Those demanding Lineker’s immediate reinstatement are guilty of gross indifference to BBC principles. Ludicrously, Keir Starmer is dictating to the BBC what he believes it should do – in the name of independence and impartiality. The presenters and producers engaging in a so-called “talent strike” are jeopardising the norms that make the BBC and licence fee model viable.

Story continues

By confronting BBC bosses they are following a trend now common in many workplaces. Increasingly, more ideological employees pressure their employers to bend to their personal values. In any organisation this is an absurdity given the diversity of opinion held among colleagues and customers. In the BBC, which is supposed to be for us all, it is fatal.

It is possible, of course, to argue that in the age of social media and online television, the impartiality envisaged by the BBC is unrealistic. Journalists and television presenters have their own political beliefs, goes this argument, they are entitled to express them, and given we spend so much of our lives online now, it is not reasonable to think they should suppress their views.

Certainly thanks to Twitter and the growth of online analyses by broadcasters, it is not difficult to discern the personal beliefs of several high-profile television journalists. But it remains patently possible to show discretion and impartiality. We have no idea, for example, of the personal views of Chris Mason and Laura Kuenssberg, because they have lived and worked by the spirit of the BBC.

Yet sometimes it feels like this spirit is a noble relic in a new broadcast age of pugnacity and pugilism. Somehow aggressively opinionated anchors such as Piers Morgan and Adil Ray have escaped censure by Ofcom, despite its rule saying presenters “must not use the advantage of regular appearances to promote their views in a way that compromises the requirement for due impartiality”.

We also have the rise of challenger television companies, such as GB News and TalkTV. In a democracy, media pluralism is important, and the new stations have some first-rate journalists who make important contributions to the national debate. But it is right to question how appropriate it is to have programmes hosted by MPs who then interview other MPs from their party. We should ask how some shows, such as the one presented by Mark Steyn on GB News, were allowed to repeat conspiracy theories and make other baseless, dangerous claims.

All this is taking place in a rapidly changing broadcasting world, which is bifurcating between high-end entertainment and live, event-based news and sport, as streaming kills off traditional channel-based television. The BBC is competing in a completely different market and must renew its purpose and financial model. Last year, for example, Netflix spent £14 billion on content. The BBC spent just £3.2 billion.

Some say the answer to these dilemmas is to give up on the idea of public service broadcasting: that we should let freedom reign and consumers decide. If people want to watch highly partisan television, they say, we should let them – but we should let more enter the market without impediment.

But at moments of triumph and tragedy, we still generally turn to the national broadcaster to come together. As misinformation and disinformation remind us – with the pandemic and war in Ukraine obvious examples – reliable news and an informed citizenry are part of our national defence. As we are awash with imported, mainly American culture – much of it alien to life here and divisive in the extreme – we should promote original British content and high culture, and remember that our own cultural exports bring us great influence in the world. However hard it is to maintain the BBC ideal, it is still worth striving to do so.

The resignations of Gary Lineker and Richard Sharp would be a good start. Cross-party backing for Tim Davie as he reasserts the principles of independence and impartiality would also be welcome. And then, since all this goes far beyond narrow party interests, we need a Royal Commission to determine the future of public service broadcasting in the 21st century.