BBC faces big payouts for Martin Bashir ‘deceit’ as landmark Diana interview report set to be released

The BBC was bracing itself for the threat of huge payouts and further devastating revelations as a landmark report was set to expose the duplicitous methods used to obtain Martin Bashir’s notorious 1995 interview with Princess Diana.

The report by the former master of the rolls Lord Dyson, commissioned to examine the lies used to secure the interview and the accompanying cover up, was being unveiled on Thursday afternoon in the first blow to the corporation’s reputation.

It is understood to have concluded that Mr Bashir, whose departure from the BBC was announced last week, used deceit. The report is also understood to have rebuked senior figures within the corporation, including the former director general Lord Hall, for their failure to listen to whistleblowers or expose the wrongdoing themselves.

The findings raise the prospect of compensation payments being made to royal and BBC staff who suffered as a result. But corporation chiefs were also preparing for further damage to be inflicted in a Panorama investigation on “Princess Diana, Martin Bashir and the BBC” being broadcast on Thursday evening

It is billed as giving the “inside story” on what happened and reportedly includes new interviews and revelations from the internal BBC documents.

It follows months of controversy surrounding Mr Bashir’s interview with Diana in which she declared that “there were three of us in this marriage” in a reference to Prince Charles’s ongoing relationship with his now wife Camilla.

Lord Dyson was commissioned by the BBC last year to investigate the circumstances that led to the interview and what followed in the wake of a succession of claims that Mr Bashir gained access to the Diana by presenting her with false evidence.

The BBC has already apologised to Diana’s brother Earl Spencer for the faked bank statements that Mr Bashir presented to him to gain his trust and an introduction to Diana.

Notes taken by the earl have also shown him recording how Mr Bashir told Diana that he had proof her loyal staff were betraying her to the security services and newspapers.

Examples include Mr Bashir’s claims that members of MI6 had told him Prince Charles’s private secretary Richard Aylard was “orchestrating” things surrounding Diana and that a decision had been taken to reinvent the heir to the throne, which allegedly included attacking Diana and the Spencer family.

Another unsubstantiated claim was that MI6 agents had recordings of Charles and Mr Aylard talking about “the end game” in a supposed reference to a divorce between the prince and princess, which Diana opposed.

Mr Bashir also claimed, according to the note, that the Spencer family’s reputation was to be destroyed and that Prince Charles wanted the earl’s then wife Victoria to be dead, with Diana forced to move to America, possibly with her brother. Three Panorama journalists are understood to have raised concerns about Mr Bashir’s conduct at the time but a year after the interview, an internal inquiry concluded that there was “no question of Mr Bashir trying to mislead or do anything improper”.

Richard Ayre, the BBC’s controller of editorial policy in 1995, told Thursday’s Daily Telegraph that he informed Lord Dyson that Mr Bashir would have breached guidelines by mocking up the bank statements and showing them to Earl Spencer.

Ahead of the report’s release, Lord Hall said he accepted the 1996 BBC inquiry into how Panorama secured its interview “fell well short of what was required” and he was “wrong to give Martin Bashir the benefit of the doubt”.

