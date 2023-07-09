BBC in the Eye of a Storm Over Star Presenter Allegedly Paying for Explicit Teenage Photos

U.K. broadcaster BBC is amidst a gathering storm over allegations that a star presenter paid for sexually explicit photographs of a teenager.

The scandal emerged on Friday when U.K. tabloid The Sun published a story alleging that a top BBC presenter paid a teenager more than £35,000 ($44,500) since they were 17 in exchange for explicit photographs.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

More from Variety

“The alleged recipient’s mother said they had used the cash to fund a crack habit,” The Sun wrote.

It is believed that the presenter – “a familiar face who is known to millions,” according to The Sun – was taken off air after the story broke.

On Saturday, fresh allegations emerged in the tabloid that the presenter stripped to their underwear for a video call. The Sun wrote, quoting the alleged victim’s mother who claimed to have seen the presenter on her child’s phone: “leaning forward, getting ready for my child to perform for him.”

The mother’s claims are in a sworn affidavit provided to The Sun, the tabloid said, adding that the young person’s family complained to the BBC on May 19.

A BBC spokesperson told Variety: “We treat any allegations very seriously and we have processes in place to proactively deal with them.

“As part of that, if we receive information that requires further investigation or examination we will take steps to do this. That includes actively attempting to speak to those who have contacted us in order to seek further detail and understanding of the situation.

“If we get no reply to our attempts or receive no further contact that can limit our ability to progress things but it does not mean our enquiries stop. If, at any point, new information comes to light or is provided – including via newspapers – this will be acted upon appropriately, in line with internal processes.”

Meanwhile, several BBC presenters have taken to social media to deny that they are the star presenter, including Rylan Clark, Jeremy Vine and Gary Lineker.

Hate to disappoint the haters but it’s not me. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 8, 2023

Not sure why my names floating about but re that story in the sun- that ain’t me babe. I’m Currently filming a show in Italy for the bbc, so take my name out ya mouths pic.twitter.com/6lZo45U6Pe — R Y L A N (@Rylan) July 8, 2023

Just to say I'm very much looking forward to hosting my radio show on Monday — whoever the “BBC Presenter” in the news is, I have the same message for you as Rylan did earlier: it certainly ain't me. — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) July 8, 2023

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.