How the BBC’s economics journalism came under attack

In a scene worthy of the mockumentary W1A, BBC presenter Samira Ahmed last month hauled a senior BBC editor onto her show for a grilling about the BBC’s coverage of the economy.

In the exchange with Dominic Ball, Ahmed cited complaints from viewers about the broadcaster’s “scare-mongering” in the wake of the mini-Budget, and accusations it was in a jubilant mood over the crisis in Government.

It was far from an isolated complaint. Jacob Rees-Mogg, then-Business Secretary, used a recent appearance on Radio 4’s Today programme to accuse the organisation of failing in its commitment to impartiality. With the economy front and centre of the news agenda, the BBC has come under fresh scrutiny over the slant – and quality – of its coverage on the biggest story in town.

The right is increasingly unhappy over what it regards as unnecessary airtime given to left-wing economists calling for higher taxes, and demanding there is no return to austerity.

Recent guests in the prime business slots have included Richard Murphy, a professor at Sheffield University who has called for interest rate cuts and higher borrowing to fund public services in the teeth of the recession.

Other academics and public figures have used the BBC to suggest that supermarkets should accept zero profits during the current crisis and to repeatedly demand windfall taxes.

Critics also argue that presenters and guests frequently describe spending as "investment", while proposed tax cuts have been dismissed as "unfunded" - in a phrase that, it is claimed, betrays a lack of understanding that the money in question belongs to workers who have earned it.

While the corporation is well-versed in fending off criticism, and insists that it gives fair weight to all sides of the arguments, the comments highlight broader disquiet with Auntie's business and economics reporting.

The issue first flared up two years ago, when 24 economists penned a letter to the BBC complaining about sloppy economic reporting. The letter cited comments by then-political editor Laura Kuenssberg, who compared government borrowing forecasts to a “maxed out credit card”.

They wrote: “When used by respected, neutral commentators, these ‘household budget’ analogies carry an air of objectivity and exert a great influence on the public’s understanding of economics, even though they do not represent economic reality.”

The disgruntled economists acknowledged that other viewpoints had been covered – and that the issues were not exclusive to the BBC – but the letter struck a nerve, and director general Tim Davie subsequently launched a review into the broadcaster’s reporting on taxation and public spending.

Tim Davie - Neil Hall/Reuters

The findings of the review, which is to be published before the end of the year, are expected to cover a range of specific issues, including how clearly guests’ political leanings are explained and the types of metaphors used to describe the economy, as well as broader concerns about impartiality and bias.

A BBC source acknowledges that the economy has become an “area of significant interest”, adding: “We want to make sure what we are doing meets our standards.”

In some ways, the review reflects broader challenges at the BBC. As a public service broadcaster with a commitment to due impartiality, the Beeb is fighting a constant battle to represent all views.

One former BBC business reporter describes a constant push to write pieces aimed at a younger demographic, adding it was a “frustrating place to work journalistically”.

The organisation must also walk a tightrope by presenting complex subjects in an easily digestible way. A survey by charity Economy and Rethinking Economics, reported by Press Gazette, found that 60pc of the public could not identify the correct definition of GDP when given five choices. Half could not define the Government budget deficit.

Dominic Ball, the BBC’s money, tech and data editor, says bosses “talk all the time” about the language used to convey stories to audiences.

But critics also point to more systemic problems at the broadcaster. As part of sweeping cuts and a wider overhaul, the organisation’s business operations were last year trimmed down and moved to Salford.

Key figures stepped down, including Dominic O’Connell, the Today programme’s business presenter. While the team still features well-respected names including Faisal Islam and Ben Chu, critics have pointed to a lack of expertise elsewhere.

With the business team now hot-desking in a corner of the BBC’s Salford campus, there are concerns it has been critically wounded.

A former senior business producer says: “No news organisation is going to be better for having taken out the amount of talent who have left the business and economics unit in the last 18 months.

“People tend to focus on the on-air with the Beeb. Actually, producers and editors shape programmes hugely, and that is often where the lack of economics/business knowledge is a problem.”

BBC Salford - George Clerk/iStock

Indeed, the cuts mean the BBC is often guilty of handing major economic stories to its political correspondents, at the expense of expertise.

Carys Roberts, executive director of the Institute for Public Policy Research, says: “A lot of economic issues are reported by political journalists who are often commenting on the politics of this, but that can get very muddled up into the economics.”

She adds that macroeconomics isn’t given enough space in reporting as the BBC tends to focus on case studies. “The depth of understanding in the economy isn’t always there,” she adds.

Economists also point to the broadcaster’s use of a small pool of university academics, market analysts and think tanks – not least the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) – arguing that a broader range of viewpoints should be reflected.

Ozlem Onaran, professor of economics at the University of Greenwich and one of the signatories of the letter to the BBC, takes aim at the “monoculture” and “group thinking” of the economic viewpoints reflected in programming.

“This hasn’t changed,” she says. “If anything, under intense pressure and crisis moments, it’s getting worse.”

She adds that the BBC should make a “very conscious effort” to look for different opinions and more discussions.

Paul Johnson, director of the IFS, shrugs off concerns about his think tank’s prominent role in BBC reporting, saying: “We get attacked by both sides of the political spectrum.”

Regardless of their differences, however, economists are united on one point. As the UK economy heads for recession and a new era of austerity, the need for accurate economic reporting has never been more important.

Carys Roberts at the IPPR says Britain is at a “critical moment” for macroeconomic policy and that good reporting will be vital, adding that the BBC’s decision to launch a review into the issue is “commendable”.

And as bosses in W1A pore over the findings of the review, they will also be conscious of the real-world implications of their journalism.

Ozlem Onaran says the BBC has a “huge social responsibility about how people will survive this cost-of-living crisis”.

With the economy likely to dominate headlines for many months ahead, there may be more awkward meetings at Broadcasting House before the crisis comes to an end.