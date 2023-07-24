BBC double-checked if NatWest was happy with Nigel Farage bank story

Nigel Farage received an apology from the BBC and Simon Jack on Monday - Reuters/Nathan Howard

The BBC double-checked whether a “senior source” at NatWest was happy for it to publish private information about Nigel Farage’s finances, The Telegraph can reveal.

Deborah Turness, the chief executive of BBC News, said the corporation was directly given the go-ahead to run a controversial story about the closure of his Coutts account.

The piece ran claims from “people familiar with the matter” that the former UK Independence Party leader was removed as a customer because he had fallen below the bank’s wealth threshold.

It has since emerged that the financial institution closed Mr Farage’s accounts at least in part because of his views on issues including Brexit, immigration, and net zero.

Ms Turness made the revelations in a letter of apology to the politician, in which she explained how the BBC had come to run the story about his personal finances.

She admitted that the corporation had been fed “inaccurate” information by a “senior and trusted source” at Coutts, which is owned by the NatWest Group.

My thanks to @BBCSimonJack for his apology.



I have also received a letter of apology from the BBC News CEO, Deborah Turness.



I am very grateful to both. pic.twitter.com/ddjBkLUWUf — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) July 24, 2023

“Our business editor, Simon Jack, was told by a senior and trusted source that the bank contested the story that you had put into the public domain – i.e. that Coutts had closed your accounts for political reasons,” she wrote to him.

“The source said your accounts had been closed for commercial reasons. We felt this was a story of significant public interest and went back to the source to check they were happy for us to publish the information. They said they were.

“After the information from your subject access request was published, it became clear that your political views were involved in the bank’s decision to close your accounts.”

Ms Turness added: “It’s clear that the story we originally published, based on information provided by our source, turned out to be inaccurate.

“While our teams took the correct steps in rectifying this on air and on our corrections and clarifications page, I can understand why you feel this story has contributed to you being put through a considerable and humiliating amount of publicity. I would therefore like to apologise to you on behalf of BBC News.”

Mr Jack has also personally apologised to Mr Farage, writing on Twitter:

The information on which we based our reporting on Nigel Farage and his bank accounts came from a trusted and senior source. However the information turned out to be incomplete and inaccurate. Therefore I would like to apologise to Mr Farage. — Simon Jack (@BBCSimonJack) July 24, 2023

Mr Farage has written to Howard Davies, the chairman of NatWest Group, urging him to open an internal inquiry into who leaked his financial details.

NatWest has been contacted for comment.