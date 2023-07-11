BBC presenter row: Director-general Tim Davie likely to face questions

BBC News does not know the identity of the young person and has not spoken directly to them

BBC director-general Tim Davie is set to face questions about the BBC presenter row in a scheduled media appearance on Tuesday.

The suspension of the unnamed presenter is likely to dominate the briefing on the BBC's annual performance.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Sun newspaper first reported that the presenter had allegedly paid a teenager for sexually explicit photos.

A lawyer representing the young person later said the claim - made by their parents - was "rubbish".

The lawyer said the young person had sent a denial to the Sun about the allegations made by their mother before the newspaper published the story on Friday.

The Sun said it has seen evidence to back the mother's claims.

But in a letter sent on Monday to the BBC, the lawyer said the young person had sent a message to the paper on Friday saying the statement made by their mother was "totally wrong and there was no truth to it".

Nonetheless, the lawyer added, the Sun newspaper proceeded to publish "their inappropriate article".

"For the avoidance of doubt, nothing inappropriate or unlawful has taken place between our client and the BBC personality and the allegations reported in the Sun newspaper are rubbish," the lawyer wrote.

There appear to be conflicting accounts from the family about how the allegations were dealt with by the BBC.

A new interview given by the mother and step-father to the Sun conflicts with the parents' previous account of how their complaint was handled.

The step-father is quoted in a new article as saying allegations were put to the BBC "for an hour", but in a report on Monday, it was stated: "The family say no-one from the corporation rang them for a proper interview after the initial complaint."

The step-father has also said the BBC was lying about only being freshly informed last week about the full scope of the allegations.

He is quoted as saying he previously told the BBC the young person was 20 and the contact had been happening for three years. However, he also says he told the BBC he had contacted the police and was told nothing illegal had taken place.

The BBC has not yet clarified what allegations were made in May and what new information it received last week.

The young person's lawyer said press reporting amounted to an invasion of privacy, and criticised both the Sun and the BBC for not contacting their client.

"Nobody from the Sun newspaper appears to have made any attempt to contact our client prior to the publication of the allegations on Friday 6 July," the lawyer writes.

The lawyer also claimed in the letter that the mother and the young person were estranged.

In response, the Sun said: "We have reported a story about two very concerned parents who made a complaint to the BBC about the behaviour of a presenter and the welfare of their child.

"Their complaint was not acted upon by the BBC. We have seen evidence that supports their concerns. It's now for the BBC to properly investigate."

The Sun published a new story on Monday evening after BBC News disclosed excerpts from the young person's legal letter.

Story continues

In a new interview, the mother and step-father who made the claims said they stood by their allegations.

Mr Davie said in an email to BBC staff on Sunday that the corporation took the claims about its presenter "incredibly seriously".

Current events are expected to dominate the BBC's annual performance update by director general Tim Davie

The former editor of the Guardian, Alan Rusbridger, has said the original story presented in The Sun was "clearly one in which there was public interest" and the BBC had questions to answer.

But as the story has developed, it had become "much more muddled", he told BBC Radio 4's The World Tonight programme.

"It's curious that the child themselves wasn't approached, or if it's true that they contacted The Sun, that their version of events wasn't included," Rusbridger added.

BBC News does not know the identity of the young person and has not spoken directly to them.

It has not seen any of the Sun's body of evidence or the dossier the Sun reported was handed to the corporation by the family over the weekend.

The BBC said on Sunday that a staff member had been suspended but it did not identify him.

The corporation said it was working as fast as possible "to establish the facts in order to properly inform appropriate next steps".

If the presenter obtained sexually explicit images of the young person when they were under 18 years old, that is a matter for investigation as a possible criminal offence. The age of consent is 16, but a person under the age of 18 is not an adult. The law says they cannot consent to taking part in "indecent photographs".

The Metropolitan Police is "assessing" information from the BBC over the allegations made against the presenter but has said there is currently no investigation. Detectives held a virtual meeting with BBC representatives on Monday.

Media lawyer Mark Stephens told BBC Breakfast the investigation has a "long way to go" yet.

"[On Monday] the police made an announcement that they didn't even have enough to start an investigation, let alone bring charges," he said.

"It does appear that even the police don't think that there was an obvious criminal offence having been committed, and of course that reduces any public interest in naming the presenter."

In its report on Friday, the Sun claimed that a BBC presenter had paid the individual tens of thousands of pounds for the images, starting when the young person was 17.

The paper also claimed the BBC presenter had made what it called two "panicked calls" to the young person - who is now 20 - after the original story came out.

How does BBC News cover stories about the BBC?

With stories like this one, BBC News journalists treat the BBC in the same way as any other organisation the news service reports on.

And like with any other organisation, BBC News has to ask BBC management or BBC services for responses and contact the BBC press office for official statements.

Occasionally BBC journalists approach senior managers for unplanned interviews - known as "doorsteps" in the news business.

They sometimes also get offered interviews with management - like this one with Mr Davie over the Gary Lineker row.

And when this happens, they know they will be scrutinised within and outside the BBC over how well they hold their boss to account.

Banner saying 'Get in touch'

Have you been affected by the issues raised in this story? Email haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:

If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.