BBC Defends Question Of Sport After Paddy McGuinness' Debut Gets Mixed Response

The BBC has spoken out in support of the new Question Of Sport line-up, after Paddy McGuinness’ debut as host received a somewhat lukewarm response.

Last week saw Question Of Sport returning to our screens for a brand new series, with Paddy succeeding Sue Barker, who had hosted the sports quiz show for 24 years prior to her departure.

He was joined by new panellists hockey star Sam Quek and rugby player Ugo Monye (who we’ll be seeing a lot more of in the coming weeks, as he’s also on the Strictly Come Dancing line-up).

However, viewers were divided by Paddy’s first episode as host, with reviews similarly polarised, with one describing the reboot as a “total howler” and another insisting Question Of Sport “still hits the mark” in its new incarnation.

Paddy McGuinness is the new host of A Question Of Sport (Photo: BBC/James Stack)

Following this mixed reception, a BBC spokesperson has defended this new version of Question Of Sport.

“Question Of Sport has been a firm favourite of BBC One audiences for over 50 years,” they said in a statement (via Metro). “One of the reasons the show remains successful is because the hosts and captains change.

“It’s always been important that Question Of Sport remains an authentic sports quiz which we hope continues to entertain.”

Paddy in the all-new Question Of Sport studio (Photo: BBC/James Stack)

Ahead of the new series launch, Paddy joked that despite his co-stars’ competitive natures, he hadn’t had to break up too many fights between the panellists during recording.

“Do you know what, it’s been actually really lovely. I’ve not had to stop many arguments at the minute,” he said on The One Show.

“[Sam and Ugo] are both very competitive, I would say that, but it’s kind of just flowed really and there’s been a really nice vibe.”

A Question of Sport continues on Fridays at 7.35pm on BBC One.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

READ MORE: