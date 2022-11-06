BBC daytime TV is 'terrible', says former news chief

Roger Mosey - Richard Heathcote/Getty

The BBC is bombarding viewers with “terrible” daytime TV, the broadcaster's former television news chief has said.

Roger Mosey singled out comedian Rob Beckett's "Unbreakable" show as a prime example of programming that is not pulling its weight, pointing to poor primetime ratings and "one star" reviews.

Mr Mosey, the former head of BBC Television News, said that quiz shows and programmes about antiques and cookery are consuming the majority of daytime TV, at the expense of news output.

"If you look now at some of the things playing on BBC One at prime time - I'm a journalist so I'm biased and I think news is important," Mr Mosey told Iain Dale's Book Club podcast.

"But that programme Unbreakable, with the bloke who's in everything, is both terrible - it got one star reviews - and is also getting 800,000 viewers in peak time.”

Beckett's show aims to show the intimate side of British TV personalities with tests to challenge their relationships.

BBC director-general Tim Davie - Peter Byrne/PA

Mr Mosey, who had been at the BBC for 33 years when he left in 2013, said the corporation was failing to create original content, instead making the kind of "daytime"-style shows that can be found on other channels.

His criticism comes as the broadcaster comes under mounting financial pressure caused by the real-terms freeze to the licence fee and high levels of cost inflation.

Local radio stations were among the broadcaster’s most recent operations to suffer major cuts, with a planned reduction in programmes.

Only breakfast and lunchtime programmes will be unique to each of England’s 39 stations under the plans with other shows being shared.

Mr Mosey, whose career spanned being editor of Radio Four’s Today programme to covering the 2008 and 2012 Olympics for the broadcaster, said the BBC “could put higher quality news content into parts of the BBC One and Two schedule."

He added that good news programmes still did exist, but they were being shown too late.

Speaking about a recent BBC Newsnight broadcast on Taiwan, he said it was “fantastic”.

"I watched that programme, it was fantastic," he added. "The problem with that Taiwan programme is that it was on at 11.15pm.

"If you look at some of the ratings for things [on] earlier, the BBC could show its ambition and its global reach by putting more of that into the peak schedule.

"Of course as a journalist, I would make smaller cuts to news and bigger cuts to all the antiques, quiz [and] cookery programmes which you can find on any other programmes.

"There isn't a market argument now, for the BBC making as many daytime type programmes as it does."

It is not the first time that Mr Mosey has criticised his former employer’s output. He has previously singled out Father Brown, the popular daytime detective series about a crime-solving Catholic priest, as an unnecessary expense.

Mr Mosey said the BBC should meet the Government’s licence fee freeze by delivering on director-general Tim Davie’s “fewer, bigger, better” mantra and cutting the “filler”.

Mr Davie has said the BBC has "some choices to make" after raising the spectre of more repeats of shows and less original programming.

He said: "We have some choices to make. I think we will still be able to offer a great service."

The BBC was approached for comment.