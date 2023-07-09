BBC confirms presenter accused of paying teen for explicit photos has been suspended

Oli Scarff - Getty Images

The BBC has confirmed that the presenter accused of paying a teenager for explicit photos has been suspended.

It was reported yesterday (July 8) that a male presenter had allegedly paid more than £35,000 in exchange for explicit photos, with the company confirming it would investigate the matter.

The BBC has today confirmed that the unnamed presenter has been suspended in light of the allegations, with the corporation also revealing that they are co-operating with the police after “new information” emerged on Thursday (July 6).

“The BBC takes any allegations seriously and we have robust internal processes in place to proactively deal with such allegations,” they said in a statement. “This is a complex and fast moving set of circumstances and the BBC is working as quickly as possible to establish the facts in order to properly inform appropriate next steps.

“It is important that these matters are handled fairly and with care. We have been clear that if – at any point – new information comes to light or is provided to us, this will be acted upon appropriately and actively followed up,” it continued.

“The BBC first became aware of a complaint in May. New allegations were put to us on Thursday of a different nature and in addition to our own enquiries we have also been in touch with external authorities, in line with our protocols.

“We can also confirm a male member of staff has been suspended. We expect to be in a position to provide a further update in the coming days as the process continues. The BBC Board will continue to be kept up to date,” the statement concluded.

According to The Sun, who first reported the allegations, the BBC star started paying for explicit images when the young person, who is now 20, was 17. The youngster’s family said they submitted a complaint on May 19, and went to the newspaper as they became “frustrated” that the presenter remained on air.



