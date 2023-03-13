BBC confirms full coverage of Scottish Cup clash after Lineker row

Falkirk are taking on Ayr United for a place in the semi final

BBC Scotland has confirmed it will have full coverage of Falkirk's Scottish Cup quarter-final against Ayr United following weekend sport disruption.

Programming was limited amid the row over presenter Gary Lineker, who was taken off air after tweeting about UK government migration policy.

Following talks with the BBC, the Match of the Day host will resume his role.

BBC Scotland coverage of Monday's Scottish Cup tie will be broadcast on TV, radio and online.

Starting from 19:30 on the BBC Scotland channel, the show will be hosted by Steven Thompson with Leanne Crichton and Marvin Bartley.

It will be followed by a live draw for the semi-final, presented by Jane Lewis with Colin Hendry.

And the channel will show highlights of the SWPL, presented by Lewis with Julie Fleeting, at 23:35.

Over the weekend, many BBC sports programmes were hit by an impromptu boycott by presenters in support of Lineker.

Gary Lineker will resume his role as Match of the Day presenter following talks with the BBC

Sportscene was broadcast on TV with an amended format, while some Sportsound coverage on Radio Scotland was replaced with pre-recorded material.

BBC Scotland provided live Sportsound commentary of Rangers' quarter-final victory over Raith Rovers and Scotland's Six Nations clash against Ireland.

However, radio coverage of both matches did not feature a presenter or any pundits.

Other BBC sports programmes aired as normal, with Gabby Logan presenting TV coverage of the rugby alongside studio analysts.

Independent review

Announcing Lineker would return, BBC director general Tim Davie said an independent review would be carried out on social media guidelines.

Lineker said he backed the review and was looking forward to getting back on air.

He said the last few days had been "surreal" and thanked people for their "incredible support".

In a statement, Mr Davie said: "Everyone recognises this has been a difficult period for staff, contributors, presenters and, most importantly, our audiences. I apologise for this."