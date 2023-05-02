BBC clip of late Dame Deborah James honoured at Audio and Radio Industry Awards

The final on-air conversation between BBC presenter Tony Livesey and the late Dame Deborah James is among the winning clips at the Audio and Radio Industry Awards (Arias) this year.

Celebrating audio and radio across 28 categories, the Arias is streaming live from London’s West End, hosted by TV personality Rylan Clark, on Tuesday.

Several of the biggest winners this year focus on coping with death and loss.

Deborah James and Steve Bland at the TRIC Awards in 2019 (Ian West/PA)

Dame Deborah, who set up the Bowelbabe cancer research fund, died last year at the age of 40 after suffering from bowel cancer, and she made a touching last appearance on 5 Live in May shortly before her death.

The one-minute 30-second clip, where Livesey refuses to say goodbye to Dame Deborah, instead thanking her and telling her he has “a big warm hug” for her, won the public-voted Radio Times Moment of the Year.

Dame Deborah’s podcast, You, Me and the Big C, which she launched as co-host with two other cancer patients, Lauren Mahon and Rachael Bland, also won the Impact Award.

The BBC Radio 5 podcast explores life with cancer and dealing with myths about the disease.

US comedian Rob Delaney’s A Heart That Works, a memoir about his son Henry, who died of a brain tumour in January 18 at the age of two, took the award for Best Audiobook or Reading.

Rob Delaney won the 2023 Arias Best Audiobook or Reading award for A Heart That Works (Ian West/PA)

Radio DJ Tony Blackburn has won the Pioneer Award for his contribution to the popularity of soul music in the UK over 60 years in broadcasting, while fellow BBC presenter Craig Charles scooped Best Music Entertainment Show.

Another BBC show, For the Love Of Hip Hop, with British comedian Romesh Ranganathan, won Best Specialist Music Show.

The national broadcaster took home 17 gold awards, with Radio 4 claiming the first spot in seven categories.

Held at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, with the winners, the 2023 Arias is being attended by stars including BBC DJ Greg James and former Made In Chelsea personality Jamie Laing.

Clark, who will front part of the BBC’s Eurovision Song Contest coverage in Liverpool next week, said: “The biggest night in radio didn’t disappoint.

“I had so much fun on the stage.

“I dashed down from Liverpool for it, and I’ll be back on a train before midnight, but not even Eurovision can keep me away from my radio family.”