BBC chief: We are taking Diana Panorama interview allegations ‘very seriously’

The BBC is taking the allegations surrounding Panorama’s interview with Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1995 “very seriously”, its boss Tim Davie has said.

The director-general’s comments came following allegations by Diana’s brother Earl Spencer that he was shown “false bank statements” by Martin Bashir. He claimed these statements were used to help the reporter gain access to the princess.

The result was the explosive interview 25 years ago in which Diana famously said: “Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.”

The BBC has said it will hold an independent investigation into the earl’s allegations.

It added that Mr Bashir, now the BBC’s religion editor, is seriously ill with Covid-related complications and is not in a position to respond.

In a statement, Mr Davie said: “The BBC is taking this very seriously and we want to get to the truth.

“We are in the process of commissioning a robust and independent investigation.”

The broadcaster is expected to set out more details of the planned investigation in the coming days.

Former BBC chairman Lord Grade said that there was “a very dark cloud hanging over BBC journalism” following the allegations.

The BBC claimed Diana had written a note saying she did not see the false bank statements and that they played no part in her decision to give the interview. However, the corporation said it no longer has a copy of the letter.

Lord Grade told BBC Radio 4 programme The World At One: “We’ve got to get into the timeline of who knew what when. Was the Diana letter also a forgery is the question that needs to be asked?

“There may well be very good answers and the BBC may well come out of this absolutely clean.

“But there are so many questions being raised.

“There’s only one way to clear this up and that is with an independent inquiry to be published.”

