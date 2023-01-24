BBC chairman to face MPs over claim he helped Boris Johnson secure £800k loan

Nick Gutteridge
·4 min read
Richard Sharp insists he doesn’t 'know anything' about Boris Johnson’s personal finances - PA
Richard Sharp insists he doesn’t 'know anything' about Boris Johnson’s personal finances - PA

BBC chairman Richard Sharp will be hauled before MPs to be grilled over his alleged role in helping set up an £800,000 credit line for Boris Johnson.

The national broadcaster’s most senior executive has been summoned to appear in front of the Commons culture committee on Feb 7.

He will be braced for intense scrutiny from backbenchers over the circumstances which saw him appointed to the top job in February 2021.

His appearance will also mark a nervous moment for the former prime minister who is facing questions about his finances while in No 10.

On Monday the commissioner for public appointments announced an investigation into claims Mr Sharp helped Mr Johnson arrange a loan of up to £800,000 in late 2020.

He was involved in discussions about the arrangement a few weeks before being appointed to his BBC role by Oliver Dowden, the then culture secretary.

Damian Collins, the Tory chairman of the committee, told Mr Sharp he was being summoned “following the recent media reports regarding your appointment”.

“The Committee intends to cover the issues raised in your pre-appointment hearing and any developments since then,” he wrote to him.

‘Clear conflict of interest over appointment’

It comes after a former senior executive at the broadcaster said there was a clear conflict of interest over the BBC chairman’s appointment.

Richard Ayre, who was deputy chief executive of BBC news and a member of the Ofcom content board, questioned whether Mr Sharp should have been given the top job.

“Was there a conflict of interest at that time when he approached the Cabinet Secretary? You bet there was,” he told Roger Bolton’s Beeb Watch podcast.

He added: “It’s clear for Richard Sharp if he chose to walk the plank then that would be a personal decision on his part. It’s not for the BBC to determine what happens next.

“The question is not how he is performing the job now. The question is, how did he get the job and was his judgement and was the judgement of the then Prime Minister Boris Johnson appropriate in doing what he did to help out the Prime Minister’s financial position at the time that he was seeking to be chosen by the Prime Minister, as chairman of the BBC.”

Mr Sharp insisted on Tuesday morning that he would not quit.

He said he felt “comfortable” that there was no conflict of interest and was “confident” he would be cleared by a government probe into his appointment.

Speaking to the broadcaster he said that he was “appointed on merit” and “absolutely” felt comfortable about being the face of BBC impartiality.

‘Due process was followed by the book’

He insisted he doesn’t “know anything” about Mr Johnson’s personal finances and said he had taken steps to ensure “due process was followed by the book”.

Mr Sharp said he had contacted Simon Case, the Cabinet Secretary, to discuss an offer of financial assistance being made for the former prime minister.

He also denied misleading the culture committee when it questioned him during his appointment process in January 2021.

“I had clarified and agreed with the Cabinet Secretary, both of us had the judgement, that I’d avoided a conflict or the perception of conflict,” he said.

Mr Sharp described Sam Blyth, a Canadian multimillionaire who is a distant cousin of the former prime minister and who underwrote the £800,000 loan, as an “old friend”.

He insisted that Mr Johnson’s personal finances were not discussed when he met with him and Mr Blyth in May 2021, four months after he was announced as the new BBC chairman.

Asked how that meeting came about, he said Mr Blyth had called him to say he was “having dinner with [Mr Johnson]” at Chequers.

“I said, ‘yeah great’, I’d never been to Chequers. I drove down… and I used that opportunity to bat for the BBC,” Mr Sharp said.

Asked about the row on Monday, Mr Johnson told Sky News: “This is a load of complete nonsense, absolute nonsense.

“Let me just tell you, Richard Sharp is a good and a wise man but he knows absolutely nothing about my personal finances, I can tell you that for 100 per cent ding dang sure.

“This is just another example of the BBC disappearing up its own fundament.”

Lord Evans, chairman of Parliament’s Committee on Standards in Public Life, told Times Radio: “We don’t want to be the sort of country where people get a job because they are a friend of the Prime Minister.

“You can be a friend of the Prime Minister and get the job and that's quite proper, but it shouldn't be because of a political donation or a friendship, you get the job, you should get the job because you're going to do a good job on behalf of the British people.”

