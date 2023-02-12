BBC chair ‘damaged trust in broadcaster’ with Boris Johnson dealings

Composite photo of Richard Sharp and Boris Johnson - PA Wire

The chairman of the BBC caused “potential damage” to trust in the corporation by failing to disclose his role in a loan to Boris Johnson, MPs have said in a scathing report.

The Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Committee said that Richard Sharp made “significant errors of judgement” by failing to divulge his role in connecting Mr Johnson with a businessman who provided a £800,000 loan facility.

Last month it emerged that, in 2020, Mr Sharp helped put Sam Blyth – a distant relative of Mr Johnson’s – in touch with Simon Case, the Cabinet Secretary, because Mr Blyth wanted to provide the then prime minister with the loan facility.

Weeks later Mr Sharp was announced as the Government’s pick to be chair of the BBC.

Mr Sharp did not declare his role brokering the meeting when he applied for the BBC post nor when he appeared at a pre-appointment scrutiny hearing in front of the DCMS Committee.

The committee also ordered Mr Case, the country’s top civil servant, to clarify “confusion” about the advice given to Mr Johnson before Mr Sharp was announced as BBC chair.

Following the revelations, the Committee summoned Mr Sharp to reappear before them last week to grill him on the affair.

Errors ‘which undermine confidence’

The MPs said that by not declaring “his involvement to either this Committee or the appointments panel, Mr Sharp decided to leave our Committee without the full facts we required to make an informed judgement on his suitability as a candidate”.

“There can be no question that Mr Sharp’s decision not to divulge his involvement in the loan guarantee denied this Committee the opportunity to fulfil its scrutiny role when he appeared before it.”

The MPs said that his decisions “to become involved in the facilitation of a loan to the then prime minister” while “applying for a job that was in that same person’s gift” and then not disclosing it were “significant errors of judgement, which undermine confidence in the public appointments process”.

“Mr Sharp should consider the impact his omissions will have on trust in him, the BBC and the public appointments process,” they added.

Mr Sharp’s appointment is still subject to a separate investigation by Adam Heppinstall KC on behalf of the Commissioner for Public Appointments.

The DCMS Committee said there was still a lack of clarity about the advice given to Mr Johnson, stemming from a report that the Cabinet Secretary provided him with a memo in December 2020 stating that “given the imminent announcement of Richard Sharp as the new BBC chair, it is important that you no longer ask his advice about your personal financial matters.”

When he appeared at the Committee, Mr Sharp denied that he had ever given financial advice to Mr Johnson.

In their report, the MPs said: “There remains an unresolved issue about why the Cabinet Secretary believed Mr Sharp had been giving financial advice to the then prime minister, which Mr Sharp insists that he had not done.

“The Cabinet Office should clear up the confusion relating to the advice given to the prime minister immediately”.

‘Mr Sharp acted in good faith’

A spokesman for Mr Sharp said: “Mr Sharp appreciates that there was information that the Committee felt that it should have been made aware of in his pre-appointment hearing. He regrets this and apologises.

“It was in seeking at the time to ensure that the rules were followed, and in the belief that this had been achieved, that Mr Sharp acted in good faith in the way he did.

“Mr Sharp believed he had dealt with the issue by proactively briefing the Cabinet Secretary that he was applying for the role of BBC Chair, and therefore beyond connecting Mr Blyth with Mr Case, he recused himself from the matter.

“At that meeting, and subsequently, it was not suggested by the Cabinet Office that the act of connecting Mr Blyth with Mr Case was something that should be declared, and it was explicitly agreed that by not being party to the matter going forward he would be excluded from any conflict.”

The spokesman added: “Mr Sharp would like to apologise again to the BBC’s brilliant staff given the distraction it has caused.”

A Cabinet Office spokesman said: “The Office of the Commissioner for Public Appointments is reviewing the competition to ensure the process was run in compliance with the rules and we will await the outcome.”