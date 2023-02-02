BBC cancels Autumnwatch

Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan, Gillian Burke who present the show - BBC

The BBC announced it has cancelled its seasonal Autumnwatch programme and will invest more money into its sister programmes.

A statement from the broadcaster said: "These are challenging times financially and we need to make difficult decisions and focus our resources on content that has the highest impact.

"Sadly, this means that Autumnwatch will not be continuing. Instead, we are investing more money into Springwatch and Winterwatch, as they are most popular with audiences.

"We are incredibly proud of the Watches and would like to thank the presenters and production team who will continue on Springwatch when it returns in May for three weeks, and Winterwatch when it returns next year for one week, reduced from two weeks."