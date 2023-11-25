BBC building in Belfast daubed with paint

Paint was daubed on the front of the BBC building in Ormeau Avenue, Belfast

The front of the BBC Northern Ireland building in Belfast has been daubed in paint in the colours of the Palestinian flag.

The incident happened at Broadcasting House on the Ormeau Road in the early hours of Saturday.

There have been a number of pro-Palestinian protests outside the building since the war started.

A BBC spokesperson said: "We regret any damage caused to BBC buildings or property."

Several pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli demonstrations have been held in the city since violence erupted.

A total of 13 Israeli women and children and 11 foreign workers were released from Gaza on Friday.

They were the first hostages handed over as part of a deal brokered by Qatar.

The deal also includes a four-day truce and the release of 150 Palestinians from Israeli jails.

Hamas's attacks on 7 October killed 1,200 people, with about 240 taken hostage.

Since then, Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry says more than 14,500 people have been killed in Israel's retaliatory campaign