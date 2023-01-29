BBC Breakfast viewers accuse show of ‘scaremongering against’ forthcoming teacher strikes

(BBC)

BBC Breakfast viewers have accused the show of “scaremongering against” forthcoming teacher strikes.

Teachers in England and Wales are staging walkouts next month after union members voted in favour of striking over pay.

Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt welcomed Gráinne Hallahan, a senior analyst for Times Education Supplement, onto the series to discuss the subject.

However, viewers expressed disapproval of the angle of the segment and certain phrases used by the hosts, one of which saw Stayt describe the action as teachers “not turning up” for work.

“Not sure I like the phrase teachers not turning up from Charlie Stayt, which makes it sound casual rather than a difficult decision to go on strike,” @Stillteachers wrote.

Others questioned Munchetty’s comments, which saw her refer to the “massive disruption” striking may cause parents and children.

“The issue is it is massive disruption for parents and for children, obviously – their education being disrupted,” she said, adding; “And for vulnerable children, those breakfast clubs, after school clubs – for those who school is an escape and place of safety.”

@theblockhitchin highlighted the “issue” with Munchetty’s view, writing that it’s problematic for parents to “see schools as babysitters” and “not a place of education and advancement”.

Some viewers accused the hosts of “scaremongering against teachers” and their legal right to strike, with @pickisillegal adding: “Focusing on one half of the teacher strike and not the other. Pay is important, but what the government is doing is increasing the required pay for teachers without adding funding for it so schools have to actually lose staff.”

Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty on ‘BBC Breakfast’ (BBC)

Others pointed out that many schools have already alerted parents about the strike action, and criticised the show for suggesting that the action will come as a surprise to many when they occur next month.

“Schools won’t just tell parents on the day about the teacher strikes,” @katiemomo wrote, adding: “They risk assess before. Seems like you’re scaremongering for a story.”

Story continues

Find more reactions below.

Let’s demonise the teachers time on #bbcbreakfast hardly a mention of why the teachers are striking. — AndrewAshton🇪🇺🐝 (@AndrewJAshton1) January 28, 2023

.@BBCBreakfast Naga talking about the impact of strikes on parents with them having to make alternative 'childcare' arrangements.

I'm all teachers are happy to be seen by #BBCBreakfast as merely childcare.



Poorly put. — Jethart ☕ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Jethart) January 28, 2023

Why is the segment on teacher strikes being led by parents talking about the impact @BBCBreakfast ?

Why aren't you actually talking about the fact that the government's massive underfunding of schools will have impact on education of children? — Anna💙 (@Hippolyta1973) January 28, 2023

The Independent has contacted BBC Breakfast for comment.