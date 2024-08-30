BBC: Brazilian on his way to Arsenal to complete deadline day move

Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto is set to have a medical at Arsenal this morning ahead of completing a move to join them before the transfer window shuts at 11pm, according to BBC journalist Kris Temple.

The Gunners are bringing in the veteran Brazilian to replace Aaron Ramsdale, who is joining Southampton today after a medical yesterday.

Neto is joining Arsenal on loan for the rest of the campaign, and while he is joining as the second-choice goalie, the former Barcelona man will be looking to challenge David Raya for a place in the starting XI.

Neto medical at Arsenal this morning. Although has moved at speed in the public domain, behind scenes part of master plan with Kepa signing, as per below about carrying two GKs on big money #afcb#afchttps://t.co/UhyVnAOPLf — Kris Temple (@kristemple) August 30, 2024

Morning all and happy #DeadlineDay! – Goalkeeper Neto travelling to Undergo medical this morning ahead of straight loan move to Arsenal. The gunners can still bring in an attacker before the deadline! – Saudi sources had optimism yesterday about closing the deal for Osimhen… — Sam C (@SamC_reports) August 30, 2024

Arsenal had Espanyol goalie Joan Garcia on their radar to replace Ramsdale, but the deal has all but collapsed as the La Liga club wanted his €30 million release clause activated to sell him.

Neto is bringing the experience and quality manager Mikel Arteta wants in a goalie, with 327 appearances under the belt of the 35-year-old over the last 16 years.

The veteran started his career with Brazilian top-flight club Athletico Paranaense before moving to Europe in January 2011 to join Italian Serie A club Fiorentina.

He moved to Juventus in the summer of 2015 before heading to La Liga after two seasons, playing for Valencia and Barcelona.

Neto joined Bournemouth in 2022 and immediately established himself as the first-choice, with 61 Premier League games to his name so far.

He has 13 clean sheets in those games and is perfect for Arsenal.

The Cherries signed Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan from Chelsea yesterday, with manager Andoni Iraola set to make the Spaniard his first-choice going forward, which has seen Neto leave.