BBC is biased, claims Elon Musk

BBC Twitter - Twitter

The BBC is biased, Elon Musk has claimed, as a row with the national broadcaster over Twitter labelling it “government funded” escalates.

The corporation is demanding answers from Mr Musk after it was one of several media organisations to be labelled “government funded media”. The BBC receives most of its funding from the licence fee paid by UK households.

Defending the decision in an email exchange with a BBC reporter, Mr Musk said “all organisations have bias”, but he added the broadcaster “is among the least biased”.

He said: “We are aiming for maximum transparency and accuracy. Linking to ownership and source of funds probably makes sense. I do think media organizations should be self-aware and not falsely claim the complete absence of bias.

“All organizations have bias, some obviously much more than others. I should note that I follow BBC News on Twitter, because I think it is among the least biased.”

A spokesman for the BBC said: “We are speaking to Twitter to resolve this issue as soon as possible.

“The BBC is, and always has been, independent. We are funded by the British public through the licence fee.”

Mr Musk, the world’s second-wealthiest person, has introduced a series of reforms to Twitter since concluding his acquisition of the business in October 2022.

The label links through to a page on Twitter's help centre which says “state-affiliated media“ are outlets where the Government “exercises control over editorial content through financial resources, direct or indirect political pressures, and/or control over production and distribution”.

Mr Musk’s assertion that the BBC is any way biased is likely to irritate bosses at the corporation who have to fend claims of political bias in its output.

According to a 2018 poll of 1,004 British adults by BMG Research, just 37pc of respondents said that the BBC was impartial.

The BBC charter stipulates that it must “provide impartial news and information to help people understand and engage with the world around them”.

Regulator Ofcom mandates the BBC to achieve “due impartiality in all its output”.

The BBC's editorial guidelines state: “In applying due impartiality to news, we give due weight to events, opinion and the main strands of argument. We may produce content about any subject, at any point on the spectrum of debate, as long as there are good editorial reasons for doing so.”

The Government is responsible for setting the level of the licence fee but it is paid by households.

Some £3.8bn was generated from licence fee payers – the standard fee is £159 – in the 2021/22 financial year.

The BBC also draws income from some commercial operations

Only the @BBC account, with its 2.2 million followers, has been given the government-funded media label. Other accounts such as the corporation's breaking news and sport output are not currently being described similarly.

The account mainly tweets about BBC-produced TV programmes, radio shows, podcasts and other non-news material.

Mr Musk stripped the New York Times of its blue tick last week, suggesting in tweets that he had personally ordered the removal of the symbol, which proves the identity of an account holder as a trusted source.

This came after reports the New York Times had refused to pay up to $1,000 per month to hang on to the tick.